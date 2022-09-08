Read full article on original website
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Girl who came from Philippines with no English given Army cadets’ highest rank
A teenager who arrived in Yorkshire from the Philippines speaking hardly any English has been appointed to the highest possible rank for an Army cadet.Ashanti Mai Holden moved to the UK in 2016 when her British stepfather took up a position in the country.Before that she had been brought up in the Philippines speaking the native Tagalog language.The 18-year-old’s new role as Regimental Sergeant Major of her county means Staff Cadet Ashanti Mai is now responsible for leading all the cadets within Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force, commanding as many as 400 cadets at any one time during...
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Students, mothers, widows, workers and artists explain how their world has altered under ‘gender apartheid’
For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell
Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
King Charles III: Another plan is taking place alongside London Bridge, here's what we know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle during her annual summer break. The monarch’s death plans – Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn – are being followed. However, another operation that is running alongside these two is Operation Spring Tide – the code name for King Charles’ accession.
A Year After U.S. Exit, Afghan Rebel Groups Are Waging War on Taliban Rule
"This has to be an international effort," the leader of a resistance group told Newsweek. "We can't be left all alone fighting international terrorism."
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
U.S. military left over $7 billion of military equipment to Taliban, IG report confirms
The U.S. government left behind more than $7 billion in military equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan during a chaotic and deadly withdrawal last year, an inspector general confirmed Tuesday. A Defense Department inspector general report explained that the majority of the $7 billion left behind in equipment in...
Year after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan many Afghans who helped the U.S. still trapped and living in fear
Kabul — It was exactly one year ago on Tuesday that the U.S. military completed its drawdown of troops from Afghanistan. After 20 years of fighting, it was America's longest ever engagement in a war. The weeks before the final withdrawal were chaotic, as thousands of Afghans flocked to Kabul's airport in a desperate bid to flee their country.
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial
This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
US Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise killing three
Three people have been killed and five injured during a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The chopper crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Kabul due to a 'technical problem,' the group's defence ministry said on Saturday. Video of the crash shows the helicopter seemingly nose-dive before it hit...
Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral
The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban.
Kharkiv offensive: Ukrainian army says it has tripled retaken area
Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken over 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) during a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. The remarkable advance, if confirmed, means Kyiv's forces have tripled their stated gains in little over 48 hours. On Thursday evening, President Zelensky put the figure at 1,000 sq...
Dagen H: the day Sweden switched to driving on the right – archive, 1967
Cheering crowds brought traffic to a halt here today as Sweden changed to driving on the right after four years of preparations, 40 years of argument, and at a total cost estimated at double the official figure of £40m. All traffic had to halt for 10 minutes at 4.50...
