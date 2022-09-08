ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
The Independent

Girl who came from Philippines with no English given Army cadets’ highest rank

A teenager who arrived in Yorkshire from the Philippines speaking hardly any English has been appointed to the highest possible rank for an Army cadet.Ashanti Mai Holden moved to the UK in 2016 when her British stepfather took up a position in the country.Before that she had been brought up in the Philippines speaking the native Tagalog language.The 18-year-old’s new role as Regimental Sergeant Major of her county means Staff Cadet Ashanti Mai is now responsible for leading all the cadets within Yorkshire (North and West) Army Cadet Force, commanding as many as 400 cadets at any one time during...
MILITARY
Navy Times

For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell

Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Blackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Afghans#Pakistan#Uk#St Pancras#British#Visa#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
MilitaryTimes

Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial

This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
NORCO, CA
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
U.K.
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
U.K.
BBC

Kharkiv offensive: Ukrainian army says it has tripled retaken area

Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken over 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) during a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. The remarkable advance, if confirmed, means Kyiv's forces have tripled their stated gains in little over 48 hours. On Thursday evening, President Zelensky put the figure at 1,000 sq...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy