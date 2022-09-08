ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Twenty-one graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA)

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
 2 days ago
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50.

The deputies were among a total of 21 candidates – ten with Charles County and seven with St. Mary’s County – who graduated on September 2.

Congratulations Deputy Tanner Zinn Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Congratulations Deputy Olivia Sylver Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Congratulations Deputy Michelle Dawson Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Congratulations Deputy Tyrell Claggett Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Final Inspection Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
L to R: Deputy Zinn, Deputy Dawson, Sheriff Evans, Deputy Sylver and Deputy Claggett Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The Director of the SMCJA, Captain Bobby Jones welcomed graduates and their families and spoke about the training program that started on January 21, 2021, which included over 1,000 hours of instruction.

The Academy’s Board of Directors — Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron spoke about the graduates’ new careers and the difficulties and rewards each of them will encounter.

Charles County graduate Officer Alana Snyder performed the national anthem, and members of all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors. Charles County graduate Officer Nathaniel Hopp was the class speaker. Mr. Wayne Silver, Executive Director of the Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission enlightened guests about MPCTC training and certifications. Ms. Pam Burkett-Jones of the College of Southern Maryland and Ms. Kathleen Hebbel of the University of Maryland Global Campus spoke about an articulation agreement between the Academy and both colleges. Chaplain Dave Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office delivered the invocation and benediction.

Captain Bobby Jones, Director of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Presentation of colors ?? Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Ms. Pam Burkett-Jones, College of Southern Maryland Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Ms. Kathleen Hebbel, University of Maryland Global Campus Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Mr. Wayne Silver, Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Benediction by Chaplain Dave Mohler Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Retirement of the Class Guidon Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
F/SGT Robert Selkirk presenting Jonah Gordon with the Steve E. Allen Award Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
M/CPL Danny Baker presenting the Vehicle Operations Award to Jonah Gordon Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Sgt. Timothy Wesner presenting Devin Absher the Firearms Award Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Mrs. Jennifer Wood presenting Hayden Gould the Physical Training Award Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Sgt. Clay Collins presenting Kaitlyn Guntow with the Scholastic Award Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Congratulations to the following officers:

Calvert County

  • Tyrell S. Claggett
  • Michelle A. Dawson
  • Olivia R. Sylver
  • Tanner J. Zinn

Charles County

  • Jonah J. Gordon
  • Hayden K. Gould
  • Kaitlyn M. Guntow
  • Nathaniel P. Hopp
  • Sally U. Knutsen
  • Jonathan M. Logan
  • Alana X. Snyder
  • Zachary R. Snyder
  • Andrew M. Torreyson
  • Jordan S. Wheeler

St. Mary’s County

  • Devin M. Absher
  • Ryan A. Campbell
  • Myles R. Chase-Johnson
  • Paul L. Rodriguez
  • Joseph J. Senatore
  • Darrell J. Stewart
  • Christopher M. Truss

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in the following categories:

  • Kaitlyn Guntow (Charles ) won the Scholastic Award
  • Hayden Gould (Charles) won the Physical Fitness Award
  • Devin Absher. (St. Mary’s) won the Firearms Award
  • Jonah Gordon (Charles) won the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award; and also received the Steve E. Allen Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago. The Steve Allen Award recipient demonstrates attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout their attendance at the academy.

Congratulations to all the graduates and thank you for choosing to serve your community!

