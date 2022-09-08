ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaisdell Selected as United East Runner of the Week

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 2 days ago
LANHAM, N.Y. – Junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman), the reigning United East Conference Runner and Rookie of the Year, picked up where she left off last season, earning her fourth career United East Women’s Runner of the Week award as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Last season, Blaisdell captured three league weekly honors.

Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named United East Runner of the Week (9.6.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Blaisdell finished 79th out of 149 runners and tallied 58 points at the Spider Alumni Open hosted by the University of Richmond on September 3. She completed the 4K course in 15:57.0, knocking off 25.3 seconds from her previous personal record (16:22.3).

As a team, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team came in 13th in the 15-team field.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Saturday, September 10, as St. Mary’s College travels to Philadelphia, Pa., to compete in the Philadelphia Metro Championships at 12:15 p.m.

