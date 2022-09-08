ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. defense secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million

 4 days ago

U.S. defense secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million.

Camaro 2011
4d ago

wtf .... wow Biden sure is taking care of people in other countries but he totally forgets about the American people!!!!!!

Jim Williams
4d ago

this guy is sure trying to get us in a war. my question is what happened to the billion dollars that he gave them when he was v.p.?? you know the bribe money to get that attorney fired from investigating his son's business?? interesting that people forget that little nugget.

demzpedosrnazis
4d ago

And the same people complaining about using money on actual Americans will be fine with this..... It's almost as if we haven't seen the highest inflation, highest gas prices, energy crisis, water crisis in some as well, Our own military stock pile being depleted, homeless crisis. What really was so bad about making America Great Again. and focusing on American issues before solving the world's problem at the behest of American citizens?

