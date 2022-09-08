ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 2 days ago
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown , who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family.

On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department responded to the area of Pomonkey Way and Popes Creek Road for the report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located Melvin “Silk” Brown with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have information about this crime or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

