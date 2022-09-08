ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Temporary Closure of St. Mary’s Health Hub Operations September 8

By St. Mary's County Health Department
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GArgl_0hmjrIjO00

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 7, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced the temporary closure of operations at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on that date at the main office in Leonardtown. Normal operations at the Health Hub will resume on Friday, September 9, 2022.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and testing , Harm Reduction Services and other SMCHD programs and hours of operations, visit smchd.org .

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held to Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 9, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announced plans for the St. Mary’s […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Voter Registration Day Event to be held at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm, where the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) and other non-partisan organizations will be on hand to help members of the public register to vote. While registering, be sure to […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 3-10, 2022

Calvert County CSM student Amber Gieske is named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Juvenile Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Leonardtown, MD
Health
City
Lexington Park, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Leonardtown, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Public Schools, Charles County Sheriff’s Office team up for We Care program

Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#Health Hub Operations#The Health Hub#Harm Reduction Services#Smchd
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the State of Maryland would launch a $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan. “Through the first-ever school choice program in […]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Has Been Located

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Twenty-one graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA)

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21 candidates – ten with Charles County and seven with St. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation

A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Juvenile Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy