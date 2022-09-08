Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Carly

Carly is an 11-year-old,70-pound, hound mix ISO her forever home. She’s a laid-back, quiet senior girl that loves people and other dogs.

Carly enjoys chilling with her humans and going for walks with her foster brothers. Carly would like to have a canine companion and a fenced yard for relaxed sniffing adventures.

Visit Carly’s web page to read the most up-to-date information about her

Carly’s vetting is complete and she is ready for her forever home.

If you would like to adopt Carly or another beagle, send us a message at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Follow this link to meet all of our beagles ISO foster or forever homes

http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx