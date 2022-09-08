Read full article on original website
Over half of U.S. workers may be ‘quiet quitting’—and it’s been that way for decades
A recent Gallup survey found that over half the U.S. workforce match the definition of "quiet quitters." The idea of “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, as young workers on TikTok and other platforms argue that employees should only do what is required in their job description, and no more.
Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color
The health care industry is obsessed with consumer satisfaction. But national patient surveys still don't get at an important question: Are hospitals delivering culturally competent care?
Minority, immigrant populations faced misinformation, hostility when seeking COVID-19 information online
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, many people turned to online sources to find health information. That was also largely the case for racial and ethnic minority populations in the United States, and a new study from the University of Kansas found they faced many of the same challenges such as encountering misinformation online, but also unique factors such as harassment, hostility and racial animus. They also relied on media from the United States and their home countries, as well as social media for information, but were hesitant to push back against misinformation.
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
AMA warns ‘patient health is at risk’ post-Roe, calls for ‘clear guidance’ on state abortion laws
The American Medical Association (AMA) and three other health organizations warned on Thursday that patients’ health is at risk in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and called on state officials across the country to give “clear guidance” on the interpretation of their abortion laws.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement
A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
VP Harris on the possibility of charging a former president: Americans always ‘demand justice’
Vice President Kamala Harris responds to those who say it would be “too divisive” to prosecute a former president, as the DOJ investigates Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Sept. 9, 2022.
3.85 Billion At Risk Of Infection Due To Healthcare Facilities Sans Basic Hygiene Services: WHO
A shocking report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed Tuesday that about half of healthcare providers worldwide do not have basic hygiene services even though patients receive care in their facilities. According to the latest Joint Monitoring Program (JMP) report by the organization and the United Nations International Children’s...
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
New York declares a state of emergency over polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
Time running out to avoid rail strike threatening 'significant economic damage'
Strikes costing billions of dollars that would plunge supply chains further into chaos may be just days away if rail carriers and unions can’t reach an agreement. The major rail carriers and associated unions have until next Friday, Sept. 16, to reach an agreement on contract negotiations before a cooling-off period lapses and workers are permitted to strike. Should that happen, thousands of trains and the goods they are carrying could be frozen in place, resulting in severe economic consequences.
Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises
A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. warns criminal hackers are targeting K-12 schools
The FBI and Homeland Security issued a new alert over cyber attacks targeting the data of teachers, staff, and even students as schools come back in session. NBC News’ Tom Winter speaks with a top U.S. government official in the fight against cyber crime as concerns grow nationwide after Los Angeles sees a trend of these attacks. Sept. 9, 2022.
Survey: 44% of Americans Worry That Medication Prices Could Lead to Increased Debt
One-third of participants who have used prescriptions think that mail-order pharmacies would help reduce drug costs, according to HealthCare.com. Approximately 44% of Americans who take prescription drugs are concerned that the spending for medications in their households could lead to bankruptcy or debt, according to the results of a survey by HealthCare.com.
Rising cyber insurance premiums haven’t scared away most companies
Despite rising cyber insurance premium costs and shifting coverage areas, companies are still seeking out and renewing their policies, experts tell Axios. The big picture: Cyber insurance provides financial assistance following a cyberattack to help cover ransom payments or the costs to rebuild data storage systems. But as attacks have increased, so have premium prices.
Consumers willing to pay more for quality healthcare, survey finds
Quality can go a long way in determining if a consumer is willing to pay more for their healthcare, as indicated by new survey responses published by revenue cycle company AKASA. Out of more than 2,000 respondents, the survey found that 57% would pay more for higher quality of care....
Gojo Releases New Study on Hospital Hand Hygiene Performance Rates
A new study by researchers at Gojo Industries demonstrates healthcare facilities that actively partner with their automated hand hygiene monitoring system (AHHMS) vendor are able to achieve greater improvement in hand hygiene performance— a backbone of infection control programs. The study was published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE).
Satisfaction with US education dropping, according to Gallup survey
Americans are becoming less satisfied with the state of K-12 education, with curriculum and educational approach being cited as the top issue, according to a Gallup survey released last week. Only 42 percent of Americans said they are completely or somewhat satisfied with K-12 education in the United States, compared...
