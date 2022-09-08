ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets hoping Starling Marte can ‘manage’ broken middle finger

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte’s right middle finger is broken, but whether it’s a significant enough break to sideline the Mets star for an extended stretch remains to be seen.

Manager Buck Showalter was keeping all options open for Marte on Wednesday after a CT scan revealed the outfielder sustained a partial non-displaced fracture of the finger when he was drilled by a pitch Tuesday night.

“We were hoping there wasn’t some form of a fracture,” Showalter said after the Mets swept a doubleheader Wednesday, winning 5-1 and 10-0 over the Pirates at PNC Park. “But the good news is it looks like something he will be able to manage.”

But Showalter acknowledged he’s not sure when Marte might play again. The manager didn’t rule out the possibility of a stint on the injured list. Francisco Lindor played almost immediately after fracturing his middle finger when it got caught in sliding doors in a hotel room in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0nz8_0hmjr8zN00
Starling Marte
N.Y. Post: Michelle Farsi

“It depends on how quickly it heals and how it feels and what our needs are,” Showalter said. “But [Marte] is certainly somebody worth waiting on and that is what we plan on doing right now.”

Tyler Naquin replaced Marte in right field for the doubleheader and delivered a three-run homer in Game 1. In the nightcap, Naquin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The fact Seth Lugo had four days off since his previous appearance, allowed Showalter to utilize the right-hander for two innings in Game 1. Lugo allowed two hits in the scoreless appearance and lowered his ERA to 2.96 while keeping Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz rested for the nightcap.

Ottavino pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Game 2. The Mets have a day off Thursday, which should leave Showalter with a rested bullpen heading into the weekend in Miami.

Drew Smith is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment by pitching Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse. The right-hander was placed on the IL with a right lat strain on July 28.

Tylor Megill retired all three batters he faced in a rehab appearance for Syracuse. The outing was his first since moving up from Double-A Binghamton. The right-hander is working from the bullpen as the Mets groom him for a relief role upon his return to the majors.

Luis Guillorme had a scheduled off day from his rehab with Syracuse. The infielder is working his way back following a groin strain.

