The best cheap PS5 game deals in September 2022

With the cost of the PS5 going up, as well as AAA games generally becoming more expensive, it can be costly to pick up new games at full price.

Luckily, PS5 games are frequently discounted a few months after their release, and there’s even a few instances of pre-orders being listed cheaper than their RRP.

Big titles, such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West , can often be found well below their original listed price, and if you haven’t had a chance to play them yet, it’s well worth combing through to find the games that are still worth checking out. Even upcoming games like God of War Ragnarok can also be found at a modest discount.

It’s also worth checking to see if some games are included as part of the updated PS Plus subscription , as there are hundreds of titles available to play at no extra cost.

If you’re looking for all the latest upcoming PS5 games , as well as some of the best games the PS5 has to offer at a reasonable discount, then keep reading the rest of the article below to find out more.

The best PS5 game deals for September 2022 are:

The best PS5 game pre-order deals for September 2022

‘God of War Ragnarok’ : Was £69.99, now £64.95, Amazon.co.uk

Ragnarok is arguably the biggest release of 2022 among fierce competition from the likes of Elden Ring . Players will follow Kratos and his son Atreus from the events of the first game as they attempt to stop “the end of all things”.

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok are currently available at most major retailers for the RRP of £69.99, so if you’re interested in saving over £5 on what will likely be the PS5’s boldest game yet, then Amazon has the best price so far. The game is expected to release 11 November 2022, so make sure you pick up this pre-order deal while you still can.

Pre-order now from Amazon

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ : Was £49.99, now £39.85, Base.com

From the studio that made Microsoft Flight Simulator comes a sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence , Requiem will continue the journey of siblings, Amicia and Hugo, as they journey south through Europe during the middle ages. Expect luscious landscapes and cities, as well as The Inquisition and a literal sea of rats to escape from. This pre-order deal from Base will save gamers over £10 before its 18 October 2022 release date.

Pre-order now from Base

‘Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition’ : Was £79.99, now £61.95, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for the deluxe edition of Gotham Knights , then Amazon has it listed at a generous 23 per cent discount, bringing the total down to £61.95 ( Amazon.co.uk ), making it even cheaper than the RRP of the standard edition. The deluxe edition includes a free “233 kustom batcycle skin” to be used in-game, as well as the Visionary bonus pack, which also includes in-game bonuses.

Pre-order now at Amazon

‘ FIFA 23’ : Was £64.99, now £54.95, Thegamecollection.net

FIFA 23 has been confirmed to be the last of EA Sports’s football titles to bear the name before it changes to EA Sports FC next year. But this latest instalment is already packed with plenty of new features. One of the biggest additions is the introduction of women’s football clubs for the first time, as well as the updated “Hypermotion2” motion capture system. If you’re looking to pre-order a copy ahead of release, then customers can save over £10 over at The Game Collection.

Pre-order now at The Game Collection

‘ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ : Was £69.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Fans can save £10 on the upcoming title if they pre-order their copy from Amazon.

Pre-order now from Amazon

Best first-party PS5 game deals in September 2022

‘The Last of Us Part I’ : Was £69.99, now £60.85, Base.com

The Last of Us Part I is a remake of the original game first released in 2013, with updated visuals, animations and quality of life features that make the most of the PS5’s hardware. We lavished our praises on its impressive looks in our review , with particular note to its long list of accessibility features. One of our few drawbacks for this technical and artistic masterpiece was its prohibitive price at £69.99, so if you want to save money on the new release, Base currently has a saving of over £9.

Buy now from Base

‘ Horizon Forbidden West’: Was £69.99, now £47.25, Amazon.co.uk

Horizon Forbidden West is Guerilla Games’s latest open world action-adventure title and one of our favourite releases on the PS5 for its gorgeous setting and compelling story, which sees Aloy explore a ravaged United States populated by robotic creatures. It’s quite often bundled with PS5 stock , but if you want to purchase the game as a standalone, it’s quite often discounted at a reasonable price. Right now, you can pick up a copy from Amazon for a saving of over £20.

Buy now at Amazon

‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’: Was £69.99, now £46.89, Amazon.co.uk

Rift Apart is a bold return to form for the Lombax and his robot companion that retains the cartoonish charm of the original PS2 games and the graphical prowess of the PS5 that could rival most modern Pixar films. The latest entry makes some notable changes, such as the addition of character Rivet, as well as an updated arsenal of over-the-top weapons the series has been known for.

Buy now from Amazon

‘Gran Turismo 7’:Was £69.99, now £52.30, Amazon.co.uk

The realistic driving simulator returns on the PS5 in its biggest entry yet. Packed with over 400 cars and beloved race tracks to take a spin on, Gran Turismo has retained all the detail and respect for automotive history that any petrolhead will enjoy. Take part in online racing tournaments or simply drive a range of classic cars to different soundtracks.

Buy now from Amazon

‘Demon’s Souls’: Was £69.99, now £29, Ao.com

The game that defined a genre, the original Demon’s Souls didn’t get the love it deserved when it first released on the PS3 and it wasn’t until the huge success of Dark Souls that it began to find an audience. This remake from Bluepoint Studios was one of the original launch titles for the PS5 and gave the (admittedly) ageing title a new breath of life, with stunning visuals and quality of life improvements. If you enjoyed Elden Ring, Bloodborne or the Dark Soul’s series, there’s no better way to see where it all began.

Buy now from AO

Best third-party PS5 game deals September 2022:

‘Elden Ring’: Was £49.99, now £42.85, Base.com

So far, Elden Ring is the frontrunner for best game of 2022 , but there is still some fierce competition to be expected. It’s the culmination of FromSoftware’s collective body of work and one of its most accessible games to date. The Lands Between is a truly breathtaking open world filled with mysteries, danger and wonder that few other games manage to achieve. If you haven’t had the chance to play it already, it’s currently discounted at Base.

Buy now from Base

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut: Was £42.99, now £19.99, Argos.co.uk

Hideo Kojima’s first title since leaving Konami is as baffling, star-studded and inventive as you might expect from the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series. Death Stranding sees Sam Bridges journey across the United States to deliver goods to isolated cities and people. Kojima dubbed it the first “strand-type” game and no, we have no idea what that means either. But at over half price, it’s definitely worth the journey.

Buy now from Argos

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Was £36.35, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Skywalker Saga is the biggest Lego game yet, encompassing the span of all three major trilogies, as well as hundreds of miniature recreations of the series’s most iconic characters. In our review of the game , we praised its family-friendly approach to co-operative play as well as its extensive replayability.

Buy now from Amazon

