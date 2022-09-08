ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple event: Company teases ‘biggest camera upgrade ever’ for iPhone 14

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTii8_0hmjqr9G00

Apple has teased the “biggest camera upgrade ever” as it launched the latest model in its smartphone range, the iPhone 14.

A clip which gives us a glimpse of their latest technology reveals the iPhone 14 will also boast “groundbreaking safety features.”

Crash detection and an emergency SOS feature which operates via satellite are two of the new safety additions that come with the redesign.

In a product launch in California, the company also revealed their new Apple Watch Ultra

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme...
TRAVEL
The Independent

'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued.Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens. “Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit. It goes on to subvert several horror conventions. The hardly head-turning numbers were expected in a nearly always slow September, with the bigger movies...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy