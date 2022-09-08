ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Evans says he’s not sure if James Bond fans ‘care about what he does in the bedroom’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Luke Evans has said he is unsure whether audiences care “what James Bond does in the bedroom” while speaking about the possibility of a gay actor playing the character.

The Beauty and the Beast star is often mentioned as one of the names in the running to take over the role of the secret agent following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.

Speaking to Bustle , Evans – who last year said he would “jump at the chance” to play Bond – was asked whether audiences were ready for a gay actor to play 007.

“I don’t know what the current temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” the Welsh actor replied.

“I don’t think it really matters at all to the character, if I’m really honest.”

Speculation about which actor will replace Craig in the franchise has ramped up since the much-delayed release of No Time To Die last year.

Many have suggested that someone other than a straight, white man will play the role next.

Producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled out the idea of Bond being a woman , but has said the actor will be “a British man of any ethnicity”.

However, in a recent interview, John Boyega admitted that he would be “very surprised” if a Black man took over the role .

The Star Wars actor, who has long been one of the names in the mix, said: “When you’re Black, I don’t know how that goes.

“I don’t necessarily believe that but if that’s what they’re doing then that is very surprising to me.”

