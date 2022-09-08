ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Get SC State Fair tickets up to half off right now. Here’s how

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uct55_0hmjqokJ00

Tickets are available up to 50% off for the annual South Carolina State Fair before it arrives in Columbia next month.

Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual fair are on sale now through Oct. 11, a Wednesday press release from fair organizers states. Patrons can save up to 50% by buying state fair tickets early at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location .

The Palmetto State’s largest annual event, the state fair returns Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the state fair brings 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and other entertainment to Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhNsV_0hmjqokJ00
A young girl holds a prize teddy bear at the South Carolina State Fair. Forrest Clonts/Courtesy of the South Carolina State Fair

“The South Carolina State Fair is truly a one-of-a-kind event with something fun and exciting for everyone,” State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in the press release. “This year’s theme, ‘To the Fair and Beyond,’ celebrates the experiences, traditions and impact that your fair creates for not only 12 days each fall, but also year-round and beyond.”

Discount SC State Fair tickets

SC State Fair Highlights

  • More than 90 food vendors will serve up classic fair favorites like elephant ears and corn dogs — plus new, mouthwatering treats
  • From sky-high thrillers to family-friendly fun rides, there will be more than 60 rides in the midway
  • More than 70 bands, acts, exhibits, animal races and more will take place throughout the 12 days
  • The free daily circus at the fair is back with a renowned lineup of acts
  • More than 17,000 competitive exhibits will showcase some of South Carolina’s best in art, crafts and agriculture
  • Museum of the Moon , an international traveling exhibition sponsored by South Carolina ETV , will be on display and free with fair admission

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Columbia, S.C. — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The S.C....
TRAVEL
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SWANSEA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
wgac.com

South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery

One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
CARLISLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#State Fair#Circle K#The Palmetto State
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
News19 WLTX

'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
News19 WLTX

James H. Green exhibit opens in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it. “He had a natural talent...
ORANGEBURG, SC
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
482
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy