Get SC State Fair tickets up to half off right now. Here’s how

Tickets are available up to 50% off for the annual South Carolina State Fair before it arrives in Columbia next month.

Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual fair are on sale now through Oct. 11, a Wednesday press release from fair organizers states. Patrons can save up to 50% by buying state fair tickets early at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location .

The Palmetto State’s largest annual event, the state fair returns Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the state fair brings 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and other entertainment to Columbia.

A young girl holds a prize teddy bear at the South Carolina State Fair. Forrest Clonts/Courtesy of the South Carolina State Fair

“The South Carolina State Fair is truly a one-of-a-kind event with something fun and exciting for everyone,” State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in the press release. “This year’s theme, ‘To the Fair and Beyond,’ celebrates the experiences, traditions and impact that your fair creates for not only 12 days each fall, but also year-round and beyond.”

Discount SC State Fair tickets

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair)

Discount ride vouchers are $30 per person ($35 -$38 during the fair)

Visit SCStateFair.org or a participating Circle K location to purchase discount tickets now through Tuesday, Oct. 11

SC State Fair Highlights