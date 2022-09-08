DRC officials fall over as bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony

A footbridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo collapsed beneath the feet of dignitaries who had gathered for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge buckled on Monday (5 September) just as the ribbon was cut in Kinshasa , the Congolese capital, sending officials tumbling down as onlookers shouted in apparent glee.

A man in military fatigues and dark glasses can be seen climbing free from the wreck, with an unopened bottle of champagne in hand.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.