World

DRC officials fall over as bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNt1I_0hmjql6800

A footbridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo collapsed beneath the feet of dignitaries who had gathered for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge buckled on Monday (5 September) just as the ribbon was cut in Kinshasa , the Congolese capital, sending officials tumbling down as onlookers shouted in apparent glee.

A man in military fatigues and dark glasses can be seen climbing free from the wreck, with an unopened bottle of champagne in hand.

