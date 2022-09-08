ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe has had the ‘hottest summer on record’

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj5PQ_0hmjqd2K00

Europe has experienced its hottest summer on record , according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The average temperature from June to August this summer was 0.4C hotter than last year’s summer, according to the service which is funded by the European Union.

The service, which is run by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission, found that European temperatures were mostly above average in the east of the continent in August, but were still well above average in the south-west, where they had been high also in June and July.

“An intense series of heatwaves across Europe paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways,” said Senior Scientist for the Copernicus Climate Change Service, Freja Vamborg.

“The Copernicus Climate Change Service data shows that we’ve not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old.”

European heatwaves and wildfires dominated the headlines in the region this summer, with reports that a drought on the continent could be the worst in 500 years.

Climate scientists have warned that if global heating is allowed to continue unabated then summers in Europe will be marked by more extreme heat, droughts and wildfires.

Even if the world stopped pumping out all emissions today, scientists warn that the extremes being experienced by people across the world would not get better unless a lot of carbon was removed from the atmosphere.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
TheConversationAU

A climate scientist on the planet's simultaneous disasters, from Pakistan’s horror floods to Europe’s record drought

Extreme floods are devastating Pakistan, caused by a combination of heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. While Pakistan is no stranger to deadly floods, this event is especially shocking with more than 1,100 people dead so far and many millions more affected. Pakistan’s climate chief has said one-third of the country is underwater - an area larger than the state of Victoria. This Northern Hemisphere summer has seen extreme weather event after extreme weather event, from record-breaking drought in Western Europe, the United States and China, to flooding in Japan and South Korea. This begs the question of the extent climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#The European Union#The European Commission#European
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Greek leader: EU must respond as one to Putin's 'blackmail'

The European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” with the supply of natural gas, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday.He said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is meant to "legitimize a despotic authoritarianism and enable any local troublemaker” to do the same, a hardly veiled reference to Greece's neighbor Turkey and the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.“In the Ukraine war, we stand with those defending themselves, we stand with democracy and freedom ... we know what it means to have an (aggressive) neighbor,” Mitsotakis said.Putin wants...
ECONOMY
The Independent

La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk

The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Get ready for a rare ‘triple-dip’ La Niña

We’re about to see the first “triple-dip” La Niña of the century, spanning three consecutive Northern hemisphere winters, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts. The organization issued a forecast today warning of the unusual turn of events: the current La Niña, a weather pattern that can drive severe weather, will likely persist over the next six months into 2023.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Devastating wildfires and false autumn put UK wildlife in ‘uncharted territory’

A “false autumn” due to the heatwave and prolonged drought that is causing trees to lose their leaves, nuts to fall and berries to ripen early could leave animals with less to feed on heading into winter.Wildlife experts have said the extreme weather recorded this summer will significantly increase pressure on vulnerable species and has already had a devastating impact on some ecosystems, particularly where freshwater habitats have dried up.The effects of the extreme weather, made 10 times more likely by the human-driven climate crisis, are being felt up the food chain, with a huge array of species now...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Aer Lingus says systems are restored after cancelling 51 flights

Irish airline Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after it had to cancel 51 flights to and from Dublin Airport involving UK or European destinations.Footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2 on Saturday morning at the airport after digital systems failed.The airline said its systems had now been restored and flights on Sunday were scheduled to operate as normal.The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.pic.twitter.com/2tiGsTvlxc— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) September 10, 2022A company statement said: “Aer Lingus sincerely apologises to customers for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Aer Lingus cancels flights to and from UK and Europe after IT breakdown

Irish airline Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after a major technical failure meant it had to cancel flights to and from Dublin Airport involving UK or European destinations after 2pm.Footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2 at the airport after digital systems failed.The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.Aer Lingus also said it was endeavouring to operate some flights that were originally scheduled to depart before 2pm but added “as we are relying on manual process for these flights, there remains...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

India's Bengaluru Braces For More Heavy Rain After Short Reprieve

India's technology hub of Bengaluru was gearing up for more heavy rain on Wednesday after a brief respite from severe flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to evacuate people and pump water out of inundated areas. India's "Silicon Valley" is facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162% more...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Heatwave batters Spain's Mediterranean mussel crop

"There's nothing left here," sighs Javier Franch as he shakes the heavy rope of mussels he's just pulled to the surface in northeastern Spain. And this extreme summer, when Spain endured 42 days of heatwave -- a record three times the average over the past decade, the AEMET national forecaster says -- has also left its mark below the surface of the water. 
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy