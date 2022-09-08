The City of Austin will be implementing a smoke testing program within the north-central area of the city. The work will be completed from Monday, September 12th through Friday, September 23rd, weather permitting. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the city’s Engineering Department at 507-437-9950. The city’s Public Works Department stated that they are looking for areas where clean stormwater or rain water is entering the sanitary sewer system. These cross connections can occur at stormwater drains, cracks in the sewer pipes or broken cleanouts in the yard.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO