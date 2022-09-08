Read full article on original website
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
APD looking for suspect in May robbery in parking lot of Austin-area Planet Fitness
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gym in East Riverside. APD says just before 6:30 a.m. May 27, officers responded to an assault and robbery call in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 1800 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Police looking for suspect of carjacking at southeast Austin Planet Fitness
It happened on May 27 around 6:30 a.m. at the Planet Fitness located at 1819 South Pleasant Valley Road, off of East Riverside Drive.
Missing woman found safe, APD reports
A missing woman in her 20s last seen in central Austin was found safe Friday, the Austin Police Department said.
Fentanyl-related overdose deaths prompt agencies to form task force
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A fourth student in Hays CISD has died this summer from a suspected fentanyl overdose. On Thursday, representatives from local law enforcement and the DEA held a press conference to announce new measures to fight the growing crisis. "That drug has made it here to Kyle,...
APD police locate missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located missing woman Mayre Jantz. Jantz was reported missing on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. after she was last heard from on Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. She was believed to be at her residence on Camino La Costa at that time.
Austin Struggles To House Its Homeless After Voters Restored Camping Ban
Steve at his living space in the Guerrero Park encampment. He visited Aug. 18 to collect some of his belongings after being given a room in a former hotel that the city converted into a temporary shelter. (Photo by Sergio Flores / The Texas Tribune) This story was originally published...
Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Council Finds a Compromise on Renaming Pan Am Park
Amid controversy about renaming East Austin's Pan American Neighborhood Park, Austin City Council voted last week to honor longtime East Austin teacher and coach Tony Castillo with a plaque instead of renaming the park in his honor. The vote concludes a months-long debate that split many Eastside residents and activists over how to most appropriately honor the history of the neighborhood and one of its most well-regarded citizens.
Scott Sellars resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellars resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellars has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellars was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
For St. Johns Neighbors, It’s Time to Weigh In
Plan for long-awaited development of Home Depot gets refined. The St. Johns community has been waiting a long time to see progress at the former Home Depot site that the city has promised to turn into affordable housing, retail, and community space. Now, the city has launched the next phase of its plan – gathering community input through a series of events, a survey, and forming a committee to oversee the process.
City of Austin implementing smoke testing program in north-central area of the city starting Monday, September 12th
The City of Austin will be implementing a smoke testing program within the north-central area of the city. The work will be completed from Monday, September 12th through Friday, September 23rd, weather permitting. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the city’s Engineering Department at 507-437-9950. The city’s Public Works Department stated that they are looking for areas where clean stormwater or rain water is entering the sanitary sewer system. These cross connections can occur at stormwater drains, cracks in the sewer pipes or broken cleanouts in the yard.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
