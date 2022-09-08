ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash

The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
NEWSBTC

WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
NEWSBTC

WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?

The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC

Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?

The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC

Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?

While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified. The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and...
NEWSBTC

5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions

Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC

Could Big Eyes Coin Outweigh Polkadot’s Efficiency?

With the fall of the economic sector also dealing a major blow to the cryptocurrency market, a lot of people have been unsure of what move to make. One thing is certain now though, everyone wants to operate smarter, more efficiently, with more information on the table. It has come to light how important it is that you know as much as possible about a coin before staking your assets on it and even still, it is nearly impossible to completely avoid the potential risks that accompany the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC

7 Best Altcoins To Watch and Invest in During Presale 2022

One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets. This guide will...
bitcoinist.com

5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022

Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop

Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?

Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
