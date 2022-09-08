Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Chronicle
Crema Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure
Local flavor and culture take another bitter loss with the news that Crema Bakery and Cafe will close its doors permanently on September 17. Owned and operated by Jessica Forkner Tomberlin and her wife Janessa, Crema has been feeding people deliciously since 2013. Crema quietly served as a casual restaurant...
5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside
North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
Austin Chronicle
Meet Your 2022 Hot Sauce Festival Judges
Meet the tastemakers for this year’s competition. Rodriguez, a singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas, finds beauty in the cross-pollination of diverse traditions. A passionate performer, she melds fiery fiddle playing, electrifying vocals, and a fresh interpretation of new and classic songs with an "Ameri-Chicana" attitude. Her last release, the critically acclaimed bilingual album Lola, was named as one of NPR's top 50 albums of the year. Carrie has performed on stages across North America and Europe for the last decade, as well as on programs such as Austin City Limits, The Tonight Show, A Prairie Home Companion, and NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts. Carrie has written the music for Americano, which played off-Broadway March-June of this year, in addition to launching her Laboratorio residency in Austin. Laboratorio is a musical exploration, as well as a celebration of Latinx culture and its contribution to the American experiment. For each live performance, Carrie and her all-star Laboratorio band collaborate with a diverse array of guest artists, ensuring that every show is completely unique. carrierodriguez.com.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: The Gay Outdoors
Boy, who doesn't love the outdoors? I'll admit I'm a little bit of an indoor kid (check our "Indoor Queers Club" series for further evidence) but with September ushering in those nice 80-something temps, being outside sort of slaps. Great news for all LGBTQ hikers, bikers, and walker-arounders of parks: You were right. We should all touch as much grass as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Excellent food, mad bargains, and community enrichment are all on the menu – everybody's menu – during this annual ten-day flavor-forward fundraising event, a dining odyssey that features specially priced lunches, dinners, and cocktails at restaurants throughout Austin. Vixen's Wedding! Uncle Nicky's! épicerie! Distant Relatives! Intero! Banger's! Thai Fresh! Oseyo! Aba! Show Me Pizza! OMG, the list goes on. And, yes, part of the price of each meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Sept. 1-11 All over town. austinrestaurantweeks.org.
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: The Weekend Forecast Is Hot. Very, Very Hot.
Typically, the Monday after the Chronicle's annual Hot Sauce Festival, the leftover hot sauces are dropped off at the office and we power our way through them for weeks to come. This year the script got flipped, and Chronicle staff and friends became the first tasters, not the last. Last Thursday, we spent most of the workday as preliminary judges, winnowing down 116 hot sauces in competition to about 50 for our finalist judges to chew over. I came in with a lot of bravado but had to tap out after my 76th hot sauce, when something in the commercial pepper category broke me. Dragging my numbed tongue through ice cream like a Looney Tunes character, I thought to myself, once my brain had rebooted and coherent thought was once again possible: What a remarkable way to make a living I've lucked into.
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Film Society Announces 2022 Filmmaker Grant Recipients
Projects from PJ Raval, Don Swaynos to financial support. For over two and a half decades, the AFS Filmmaker Grants having been changing careers and lives by giving essential funding to projects around Texas. Now the latest list of recipients has been announced by the Austin Film Society. Founded in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin Chronicle
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival w/ Luna Luna, TC Superstar, Mama Duke, KindKeith, and McPullish. What do music and hot sauce have in common? They both cause your body to release endorphins. Those brain chemicals are linked to killing pain, elevating your state of mind, and decreasing the negative impacts of stress. You can cool your mood with a double dose of dopamine this Sunday at the Chronicle's 32nd annual Hot Sauce Festival.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue
Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, the four-day event in New Braunfels will take place from October 6 to 9, with ticket and drink salbenefitting United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin Chronicle
Meet UT Math Professor and Spellbinding Songwriter Sean Keel
The seldom-performing educator's fragile voice breathes bittersweet nostalgia. Wednesday is Song Circle Night at Cheatham Street Warehouse in San Marcos – a nice way of saying "open mic." There are about a dozen songwriters waiting to go on, and one of them is an older man who kisses his wife, leaves a drink on the wooden spool table and walks on stage with the slight huddling of a retired athlete. Gingerly, he sits down, holding his steel string acoustic angled vertically like a classical guitarist.
365thingsaustin.com
$2 Oysters At Garbo’s
Make the middle of your week something to look forward to with $2 New England oysters at Garbo’s. If you haven’t been to their brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, it’s worth a visit. There is a ton of outside seating and a great play area for kids. Come on Wednesdays for fresh oysters flown in from Island Creek Oyster Co.—served all day!
Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news
Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
Austin Chronicle
Margo Price, Will Hurd Headed to Texas Book Festival
Celebration of literature, Nov. 5-6, releases full author lineup. Clear up your schedule and some shelf space: Award-winning country star Margo Price and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd have just been announced as part of this year's Texas Book Festival (Nov. 5-6, online and at the Teas Capitol). The festival...
The Austin Film Festival is searching for volunteers
The Austin Film Festival includes film screenings, panel discussions and networking activities. Total capacity and health and safety guidelines for the 2022 festival may vary from venue to venue. (Courtesy Austin Film Festival) The Austin Film Festival will return for its first fully in-person event since 2019. The festival is...
CBS Austin
WAA Fall Fun Show: Escape to Taylor for quaint hometown vibes and much more
The quintessential town of Taylor, Texas is booming! While this small community welcomes growth, they remain true to cultivating quaint hometown vibes. In Taylor, Main Street is the top spot if you love to shop, dine out, and enjoy live music. For all car enthusiasts, it is also the premier place to see some of the best vehicles ever made.
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: Unpacking Harry Styles' Austin Run With the Professor Teaching a Class on Him
Prepare for an influx of feather boas and bell-bottoms later this month. September 25 through October 3, UK superstar Harry Styles graces our shiny new Moody Center with a run of six performances – upped from five by demand for one of the planet's most popular musicians. Austin steps up beside New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago on the block-booked dates around the former One Direction member's third solo record, Harry's House. Launched around $100, very limited Ticketmaster availability now hangs around $600 a pop.
Comments / 0