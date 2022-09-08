Typically, the Monday after the Chronicle's annual Hot Sauce Festival, the leftover hot sauces are dropped off at the office and we power our way through them for weeks to come. This year the script got flipped, and Chronicle staff and friends became the first tasters, not the last. Last Thursday, we spent most of the workday as preliminary judges, winnowing down 116 hot sauces in competition to about 50 for our finalist judges to chew over. I came in with a lot of bravado but had to tap out after my 76th hot sauce, when something in the commercial pepper category broke me. Dragging my numbed tongue through ice cream like a Looney Tunes character, I thought to myself, once my brain had rebooted and coherent thought was once again possible: What a remarkable way to make a living I've lucked into.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO