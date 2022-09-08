Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
How these migrants are faring 1 week after Texas paid to bus them out of state
CNN’s Gary Tuchman catches up with migrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent by bus from his state to cities across the US in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
