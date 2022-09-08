ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.  Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
The Independent

Beauty Pie’s silk pillowcase is a smoothing, soothing beauty sleep buy

Silk pillowcases are billed as being the ultimate beauty buy to hydrate hair and skin. The natural fibres are hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, offering soothing and cooling benefits. Plus, their smooth, shiny texture helps prevents facial creases and tangled tresses.For frizz-prone hair, no static is created while tossing and turning on a silk pillowcase, so this beauty sleep buy has multi-purpose potential.In terms of supporting an overall skincare routine, the fact silk pillowcases soak up less moisture than cotton ensures optimum absorption of serums and overnight face oils. They also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too....
People

Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off

There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones.  For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
shefinds

The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs

Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss

If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
The Independent

9 best retinol serums to smooth the skin and tackle pigmentation

There’s no doubt that you’ve heard of retinol. A derivative of vitamin A, it’s one of the most powerful and effective skincare ingredients that you can use, and there’s a reason why it’s hailed as “gold standard” by almost all dermatologists and skincare experts.Not only does it have an unrivalled ability to treat acne – which it was originally used for – but it’s also great for increasing skin cell turnover to improve the quality and texture of skin. As well as that, it’s able to improve the appearance of pigmentation, reduce pore size and boost collagen production. But, despite...
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
People

People

