Stuff to do this weekend: From the 62nd Armenian Food Festival to Comedian Whitney Cummings and the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts

Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Old Crow Medicine Show, Armenian Food Festival, Art of El Salvador, RVA Brunch Weekend, Afro Fest
If you go expecting crows or medicines you’re going to be disappointed. If you go to see a talented band in an awesome setting you’re going to be happy. @crowmedicine – what can we say! We can’t wait to celebrate your new incredible album #PaintThisTown at @musicatmaymont this summer! See you September 9th!
rvahub.com
East End Festival Announces Lineup
Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
styleweekly.com
A New Stage
In improv comedy, there’s a rule of thumb that’s referred to as “Yes, and …” It means that if you’re onstage, whatever another participant throws your way, you can’t ignore. You must build upon this new information. Yes, And! Theatrical Co., a local...
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
‘I love this side of me’: Botanya owner shares excitement for Carytown restaurant’s upcoming opening
A new European-inspired restaurant is coming to Carytown next month and one of the owners, Fabiana Calandriello says she can't wait for people to see it for themselves.
styleweekly.com
Original Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh playing RPAA fundraiser
Hip-hop original Doug E. Fresh, of "The Show" and "La Di Da Di" fame, will be headlining the nonprofit Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA)'s annual gala and benefit concert. Titled "Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC" the old school hip-hop party will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Dominion...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
New barbecue restaurant is coming to Jarratt soon
JARRATT —Anytime a new business comes to the tiny town of Jarratt, it is a cause for celebration. This October, Jarratt will receive a shiny new barbecue restaurant which promises to be the town’s center of entertainment. OG Ribs and BBQ plans officially open its doors on Saturday,...
richmondmagazine.com
Artist, Musician Remembered
Artist and musician Wes Freed died on Sept. 4. A native Virginian and a longtime fixture in Richmond, Freed is best known for designing the vibrant and macabre cover art for the rock band Drive-By Truckers. He was 58. On Instagram, Patterson Hood, co-founder and chief songwriter for the Truckers,...
Momentum builds to transform Broad Street: 'We're excited'
Richmond's downtown has seen many empty storefronts transform into thriving businesses, and thanks to a new grant program, momentum surrounding the revitalization of Broad Street continues to build.
Wristbands for 2022 Dinwiddie County Fair now on sale
It's that time again! The annual Dinwiddie County Fair is back on Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.
PHOTOS: Hundreds honor fallen firefighters in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Richmond
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place in Richmond on Saturday, giving hundreds of participants the chance to honor the firefights that responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001
rvahub.com
Ten New Downtown Tenants Receive Grants from the State
Last year, Venture Richmond was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development to help recruit new tenants to Broad Street in the Downtown Richmond Arts District. “The way that Venture Richmond approached marketing and filling high profile vacancies in the Arts District was a...
Adopting an Envigo beagle: ‘She’s just the best dog’
“I thought it would take years for her to adjust, but in a matter of days, we saw her tail come out from between her legs. She wags her tail. She’s so loving and cozy. She’s the best cuddler,”
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14
Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
'Cameron’s Dream:' Thousands run in Speak Up 5K for mental health awareness
The 9th annual Speak Up 5K was a chance to raise awareness of teen depression and anxiety. It is the mission of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.
Caterer to open downtown Richmond restaurant Elegant Cuizines
Theresa Headen started Elegant Cuizines in 2016 as a catering company. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she pivoted into a subscription-based meal prep service.
PHOTOS: Mechanicsville High School NJROTC students place 2,977 American flags for 9/11 victims
Students in Mechanicsville High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for a special occasion on Friday to remember the victims of 9/11.
Be prepared for lane closures on West Cary Street this week
According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, there will be a temporary lane closure on West Cary Street at Jefferson Street, Adams Street and Foushee Street, just east of South Belvedere Street, as crews install conduits and the foundations for traffic signals.
Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view
Avery Hall partner Brian Ezra said they went into the redesign prioritizing the downtown view, while “understanding it’s difficult to get everything you might want.”
‘I think I’ll remember this forever’: Richmond student recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II 15 years ago
The second Elizabethan Era came to an end Thursday with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But her reign, thousands of miles from Virginia, hit close to home even in Richmond. One child, who had the opportunity to meet the monarch personally, shared her story with 8News more than 15 years later.
