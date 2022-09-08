ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Stuff to do this weekend: From the 62nd Armenian Food Festival to Comedian Whitney Cummings and the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts

By Staff
styleweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

East End Festival Announces Lineup

Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

A New Stage

In improv comedy, there’s a rule of thumb that’s referred to as “Yes, and …” It means that if you’re onstage, whatever another participant throws your way, you can’t ignore. You must build upon this new information. Yes, And! Theatrical Co., a local...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
styleweekly.com

Original Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh playing RPAA fundraiser

Hip-hop original Doug E. Fresh, of "The Show" and "La Di Da Di" fame, will be headlining the nonprofit Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA)'s annual gala and benefit concert. Titled "Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC" the old school hip-hop party will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Dominion...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

New barbecue restaurant is coming to Jarratt soon

JARRATT —Anytime a new business comes to the tiny town of Jarratt, it is a cause for celebration. This October, Jarratt will receive a shiny new barbecue restaurant which promises to be the town’s center of entertainment. OG Ribs and BBQ plans officially open its doors on Saturday,...
JARRATT, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Artist, Musician Remembered

Artist and musician Wes Freed died on Sept. 4. A native Virginian and a longtime fixture in Richmond, Freed is best known for designing the vibrant and macabre cover art for the rock band Drive-By Truckers. He was 58. On Instagram, Patterson Hood, co-founder and chief songwriter for the Truckers,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Cummings
rvahub.com

Ten New Downtown Tenants Receive Grants from the State

Last year, Venture Richmond was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development to help recruit new tenants to Broad Street in the Downtown Richmond Arts District. “The way that Venture Richmond approached marketing and filling high profile vacancies in the Arts District was a...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Food Truck#Cold Beer#Localevent#Armenian#Atlas Gallery#Caritas
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14

Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy