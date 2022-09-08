ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

FOX59

Lawrence County men arrested, accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A joint drug task force investigation involving Bedford police and Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two men accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl. The investigation was initiated by the Bedford Police Department when they received information about 27-year-old Devin Johnson from Leesville and 22-year-old Reese Ayers from Oolitic. […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting

A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
SANDBORN, IN
wuzr.com

KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee

Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone

Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
WINSLOW, IN
vincennespbs.org

Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder

A man facing domestic battery charges is now charged with murder. 55-year-old Kevin Stevenson was arrested last month after allegedly shoving his mother, 83-year-old Etta Stevenson at their residence in Northern Vigo County. She fell and hit her head. The alleged crime took place on August 19th. Ms. Stevenson died...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021. The release stated that […]
VINCENNES, IN

