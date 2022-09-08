ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXwjM_0hmjnBq700

The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

From the City of Gainesville Facebook page…

The Gainesville Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize recycling pickup.

The City thanks its customers for their patience and understanding as crews work to service all households as quickly as possible.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service

Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
nowhabersham.com

Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto

A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Commission adds package sales to November ballot

Change may be coming to Buford by way of distilled spirits package sales. At the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting of the Buford City Commission, the potential adoption of an ordinance and/or resolution of the city of Buford to regulate and provide for the calling of a special municipal election was discussed.
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cox Media Group#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Red and Black

Construction delays at The William leave students displaced

When most students signed a lease at The William apartments, they were promised a brand new luxury student apartment complex full of state-of-the-art amenities, a location walkable to campus and “design forward student living.”. The complex, located on North Finley Street, ran a strong social media marketing campaign after...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UGA rolls out campus kitchen on wheels

The University of Georgia’s Campus Kitchen trailer rolled into north Athens last month, bringing food, information about available resources and a bit of festivity to the Fowler Drive community just as Athens-Clarke County students returned to school. The first event, a neighborhood resources fair, promoted healthy eating and living....
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall planners recommend approval of large Price Road subdivision

The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for a large residential development on Price Road near Thompson Bridge Road. The developers, Rochester and Associates, are looking to rezone more than 60 acres of land on the north side of Price Road to Planned Residential Development. Their plans are to build more than 200 residential units with the current proposal showing 60 detached single-family homes and just over 140townhomes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy