Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated

The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

From the City of Gainesville Facebook page…

The Gainesville Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize recycling pickup.

The City thanks its customers for their patience and understanding as crews work to service all households as quickly as possible.

