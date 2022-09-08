A Vincennes man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth-related offenses. 54 year-old Christopher Wrought admitted to his role in transferring both meth and heroin from Fresno, California to Bloomfield. He was stopped by federal officials in May of last year; he was carrying nearly 250 grams of meth, along with 64 pounds of marijuana and 8 grams of cocaine. He also had $10,000 in cash on his person. A further search of two FedEx parcels delivered to an address in Bloomfield found over 1,100 grams of meth, 178 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of cocaine. Authorities allege the packages were two of 12 suspected drug parcels sent to Wrought at Greene County locations.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO