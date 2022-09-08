ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

khn.org

CDC Says 1 In 4 Young Adults Are Seeking Mental Health Care

New data from the CDC shows that the biggest rise in adults seeking care in the last year was in the 18- to 44-year-old group. Separate reports show nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health care. Almost a quarter of all...
MENTAL HEALTH
khn.org

Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances

A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like...
HEALTH SERVICES
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
Dayana Sabatin

September Stimulus Update

Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Healthline

Legalization of Cannabis Means More People May Be Opting Out of Meds

As states across the U.S. continue to ease cannabis restrictions and legalize medicinal and recreational use, reliance on prescription medication may be declining. In fact, new research estimates that legalizing cannabis at the federal level could cost the pharmaceutical industry billions. While cannabis can offer an alternative to prescriptions like...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Michigan Advance

Nessel, 23 AGs defend law to prevent ‘unwarranted displacement’ of Indigenous children

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined two dozen of her colleagues across the country in arguing that a long-standing federal law protecting Native American adoptees should be upheld. The 44-year-old Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) provides foundational protections guaranteed to Indigenous children, their families and their tribal communities. It was implemented to prevent the […] The post Nessel, 23 AGs defend law to prevent ‘unwarranted displacement’ of Indigenous children appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Health
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Employers need workers. That's good news for these people

With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.
ECONOMY
NBC News

New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
khn.org

Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living communities should be integrated into greater community, report recommends

Assisted living communities and other congregate care settings are “vital” and should be more fully integrated into surrounding communities through short-term respite care, adult day services, and mental health and cognitive care resources, recommends a new report released Wednesday by the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. The report,...
HEALTH SERVICES

