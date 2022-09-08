Read full article on original website
khn.org
CDC Says 1 In 4 Young Adults Are Seeking Mental Health Care
New data from the CDC shows that the biggest rise in adults seeking care in the last year was in the 18- to 44-year-old group. Separate reports show nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health care. Almost a quarter of all...
khn.org
Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances
A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. Like...
New 988 mental health crisis line sees jump in calls and texts during first month
Mental health advocates say the numbers are encouraging, but there's more work to be done to build up state and local resources.
These 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks
Americans have been struggling for months now, with inflation being rampant. Numerous people are draining their savings accounts and racking up debt on top of that to survive the higher living costs. While inflation has dipped, it's still incredibly high.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?
Millions of eligible Americans are due more stimulus money.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Four states sending up to $1,200 to families this year – how to make sure you get the cash
THOUSANDS of families are getting direct payments from states throughout the remainder of this year. Florida residents were automatically sent checks, while in Hawaii, Connecticut, and Rhode Island residents were approved based on tax filings. In Florida, parents and caregivers were sent $450 for each dependent with no limits as...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
September Stimulus Update
Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Healthline
Legalization of Cannabis Means More People May Be Opting Out of Meds
As states across the U.S. continue to ease cannabis restrictions and legalize medicinal and recreational use, reliance on prescription medication may be declining. In fact, new research estimates that legalizing cannabis at the federal level could cost the pharmaceutical industry billions. While cannabis can offer an alternative to prescriptions like...
Nessel, 23 AGs defend law to prevent ‘unwarranted displacement’ of Indigenous children
Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined two dozen of her colleagues across the country in arguing that a long-standing federal law protecting Native American adoptees should be upheld. The 44-year-old Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) provides foundational protections guaranteed to Indigenous children, their families and their tribal communities. It was implemented to prevent the […] The post Nessel, 23 AGs defend law to prevent ‘unwarranted displacement’ of Indigenous children appeared first on Michigan Advance.
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
States prepare for summer launch of new 988 suicide prevention number
This summer, every state will be rolling out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health crises -- similar to how people can call 911 for medical emergencies.
Employers need workers. That's good news for these people
With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.
New York declares a state of emergency over polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger all sued by US state over ‘role in national health crisis’
THREE retail giants are being sued by one US state for their alleged role in a national health crisis. A trial involving Kroger, Walgreens, and Walmart began on Tuesday after the state of New Mexico claimed the companies allegedly played a role in the opioid epidemic. According to the CDC,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living communities should be integrated into greater community, report recommends
Assisted living communities and other congregate care settings are “vital” and should be more fully integrated into surrounding communities through short-term respite care, adult day services, and mental health and cognitive care resources, recommends a new report released Wednesday by the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. The report,...
