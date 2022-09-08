Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
12 recent orthopedic surgeon moves, accomplishments and accolades
Here are orthopedic surgeons who joined new practices, reached career milestones and more since Aug. 15:. 1. Orthopedic surgeon Matthew Popa, MD, joined EmergeOrtho-Triangle region at its Clayton and Smithfield (Pa.) offices. Dr. Popa specializes in hip and knee replacements. 2. Brian Cole, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers could send diabetics to the hospital with heart failure
BARCELONA, Spain — Even occasional use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could send type 2 diabetes patients to the hospital with heart failure, a new study warns. Researchers in Denmark found that medications like ibuprofen and naproxen increase the risk of heart problems, especially among older diabetics. “In our...
beckersspine.com
4 recent studies for spine, orthopedic surgeons to know
Becker's has reported on four studies since Aug. 23 that spine and orthopedic surgeons should know. 1. Taking aspirin after a joint replacement surgery could increase the risk of blood clots, according to a study published Aug. 23 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. 2. A study published...
consultant360.com
A Peculiar Retinal Scan in a Patient With Diabetes
Juan Qiu, MD, PhD1 • Ryan J. Kenney2 • David A. Quillen, MD3. 1Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Penn State Health Medical Group – Colonnade, State College, Pennsylvania. 2Medical student, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, State College, Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
Physician practice vs. hospital group orthopedic surgeon productivity
Orthopedic surgeons at physician-owned groups have outproduced those at hospitals since 2011, according to MGMA. MGMA's Sept. 2022 report "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups" listed the ratio of median wRVUs in physician-owned practices and hospital-owned practices. Here are the median wRVU productions of orthopedic surgeons in physician practices...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What is Interventional Cardiology?
Interventional cardiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease (CVD), including coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, angina, and other conditions. A Covington interventional cardiologist or cardiac surgeon, helps patients who have life-threatening heart conditions. What do interventional cardiologists do?. Interventional cardiologists...
MedicalXpress
Maintain motion with new artificial disk surgery
Neck pain is a common issue that affects most adults. It can make driving a vehicle, performing computer work and taking part in hobbies painful or impossible. Cervical disk replacement is a new surgical procedure that can relieve pain while preserving the neck's range of motion. "The pain may involve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Surgical options to treat brachial plexus injuries
Severe damage to the brachial plexus—the group of nerves that control the movements of your hands, arms and wrists—can leave your entire hand and arm paralyzed. While sports injuries, cancer and radiation therapy are risk factors for damage to the brachial plexus, motorcycle accidents account for nearly 70% of injuries that may need surgical intervention.
ajmc.com
Vitiligo Diagnosis Determining Treatment Pathways
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Is diagnosing vitiligo pretty straightforward? Are there examples where it isn’t clear-cut that a patient has vitiligo?. Brett King, MD, PhD: It’s a fairly straightforward diagnosis to make clinically the vast majority of the time. Uncommonly, we’ll do a skin biopsy to help make the diagnosis, but the list of diagnoses that we consider when we see somebody with what appears to be depigmented skin or a white patch is relatively limited. Sometimes we’ll wonder, “Did you have some inflammation in these areas? Did you have a rash? A red rash? When that rash went away, did the melanocytes, the color cells, respond by lessening their output of color, making hypopigmentation or less color?” That’s different from depigmented skin. Sometimes we use something called a Wood lamp, which is nothing more than a black light, to help us ascertain whether somebody is hypopigmented or depigmented.
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
verywellhealth.com
Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview
Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
MedicalXpress
Less invasive treatment for emphysema is as good as more invasive surgery
The first randomized controlled trial to compare two lung volume reduction procedures for people with emphysema has found that both lead to similar improvements in lung function, breathlessness and exercise capacity. The results from the study of lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS) and bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BVLR), presented at...
MedPage Today
Pharmacist-Led Hypertension Clinics Able to Lower BP Within Weeks
SAN DIEGO -- Across the country, nurse- and pharmacist-led hypertension clinics consistently found it feasible to get blood pressures (BPs) at or close to goal quickly -- within a matter of weeks, even -- according to single-center reports. In posters presented here at the annual Hypertension Scientific Sessions hosted by...
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
A technique called microneedling may help surgical scars heal more attractively -- especially if it's done within a couple of months of surgery, a small study suggests. Researchers found that for 25 patients, microneedling improved the long-term appearance of scars after various types of surgery -- based on both patient and doctor ratings. But the sooner it was done, the better. Patients who underwent their first microneedling session within six or seven weeks of surgery had the best results.
Comments / 0