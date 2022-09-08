Android 13 is getting its first update since its August launch by way of a Pixel security patch and a large amount of fixes for Android devices. The September patch will affect several devices in the Pixel 4 series (the 4, 4 XL, 4a, and 4a 5G) as well as those in the Pixel 5 (the 5, 5a, and 5a 5G), and Pixel 6 (the 6 and 6 Pro) lines. According to Google (opens in new tab), the roll out begins today and will “continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” The update will also release to Pixel 6a devices later on in the month. Device owners will get a notification informing them to download the patch once it's been made available.

