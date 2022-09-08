ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Higher risk of dementia in seniors tied to too much sleep

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is no doubt that sleep is refreshing and important for us. A good night’s sleep is necessary for good health. However, an interesting study has shown that too much sleep could be a problem — especially as people age.

A report in the journal Neurology found that people over age 65 who consistently slept more than nine hours every night had double the risk of dementia over a 10-year period. People who slept longer also had smaller brains by volume.

The report has raised a great deal of discussion since it was published. The findings suggest that longer sleep duration may be a marker of early changes in the brain. Remember: We are talking about senior citizens, not younger people. And this is an association, not a direct cause and effect. More work continues to be done.

