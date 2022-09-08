Read full article on original website
What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?
Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
msn.com
What Is Like Steroids But Legal?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Legal steroids are dietary supplements consisting of 100% natural and science-backed ingredients. They support faster muscle recovery, increase workout performance and boost testosterone levels like anabolic steroids.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Healthline
Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?
There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’
A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
Sipping a popular drink can lower your risk of death, docs claim
THERE is arguably no sound more comforting than a kettle boiling. And now, there’s even more reason to get together for a cuppa, as a study suggests one hot drink in particular can help you live for longer. The discovery will come as good news to tea-loving Brits who...
