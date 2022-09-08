ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?

Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

What Is Like Steroids But Legal?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Legal steroids are dietary supplements consisting of 100% natural and science-backed ingredients. They support faster muscle recovery, increase workout performance and boost testosterone levels like anabolic steroids.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
nypressnews.com

Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’

A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
HEALTH
Vice

