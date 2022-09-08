Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos
Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
NEWSBTC
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
NEWSBTC
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Filecoin: Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millionaires
In the past few months, three formidable cryptocurrencies have dominated the blockchain world. These projects have provided enormous value to users and investors, including new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Filecoin (FIL). There is still room for other cutting-edge coins to make a mark on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With daily changes, these tokens might become the saviors of the cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Crypto Traders Bleed Heavily After Betting Against Market
The past week has been an eventful one for crypto traders, regardless of whether they were making profits or losses off the market. Over the weekend, the crypto market had seen some dramatic weekend, and as another trading week opens up, short traders have drawn the ‘short’ stick once more.
NEWSBTC
Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash
The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”
The Ethereum price is rallying above critical levels as “The Merge” is on the horizon, the bullish momentum might receive a fresh push and finally take ETH north of $2,000. In the meantime, market participants are speculating about the immediate future of the second cryptocurrency by market cap.
US stocks finish higher as Apple orders and plunging gas prices fuel optimism ahead of inflation data
US stocks finished higher Monday, with tech behemoth Apple helping the market extend a winning streak ahead of fresh inflation data that will figure into the Federal Reserve's thinking on monetary policy. All three of Wall Street's major equity indexes closed higher for a fourth consecutive session. The indexes last...
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin Breaks Out With Degen Play Activated, Can $7.5 Be The Target?
The price of ApeCoin (APE) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from $7.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including ApeCoin (APE). (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
VGX, Native Crypto Of Troubled Voyager Platform, Gains 44% Over Last 24 Hours
Voyager (VGX), the crypto exchange platform that declared bankruptcy in July, used to be a force to reckon with in the crypto space. Voyager Digital files notice for public auction of the remainder of its assets. VGX registers a spike in trading volume and social metrics. In fact, VGX, its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Chiliz and Big Eyes Coin: Two Ethereum-based Cryptos that Might Overthrow the Binance Crypto Project
Crypto networks like Binance utilize smart contracts to facilitate their operations. The Binance project was created to improve services offered on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Compared with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Binance (BNB) offers faster and cheaper services to its users. However, in terms of community members’ integration, the Big...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Would Be Ready For $24,000 If This Happens; What Is That?
Bitcoin (BTC) despite showing bearish signs against tether (USDT) as the price plunged to $18,500 recently, with many traders and investors sweating on their long open position. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) quickly bounced off from that region after forming a bullish divergence on the four-hour chart and has shown...
NEWSBTC
Solana-based Walken Announces New Roadmap Features To Sustain Its Impressive Growth Statistics
Solana-based blockchain gaming platform, Walken announces a new roadmap and features that boost the user experience and overall growth of the platform!. Walken, a move-to-earn player game, has unveiled its latest roadmap in a bid to continue its trajectory to sustainable growth, building momentum and substantial overall growth, a statement from the team reads. The new-improved roadmap introduces several new features including new game modes, better social interaction components, and new partnerships to boost the overall growth of the platform.
NEWSBTC
How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally
Litecoin (LTC) is performing at its peak levels as seen in the past five days. LTC exhibits the formation of a rising parallel channel pattern. LTC price on a 5-day straight rally registered a growth of 21.4%. LTC is having a bull run as validated by the formation of a...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade
There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress. BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade. BNB price up by 2.04%
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $2k: Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might even clear the $1,800 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase and settled above the $1,700 level. The price is now trading above $1,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
NEWSBTC
Kyber Network (KNC) Ticks All Bullish Sentiments, Can Price Go To $3?
Kyber Network (KNC) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after its price was rejected at $5.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased dramatically, rising from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has impacted other altcoins, as most cryptocurrencies, including Kyber Network, are seeing double-digit gains (KNC). (Data from Binance)
Comments / 0