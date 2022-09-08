Read full article on original website
Inspire Art & Music Festival ready to go
Pooniel Leigh Healy and Marissa Perkins go over last-minute notes for the September 11th Inspire Art & Music Festival at Rustic Ties in Dolgeville. The Inspire Art & Music Festival, which will be held on September 11, 2022, from 11 am until 7 pm, is ready to go at Rustic Ties in Dolgeville.
The Brothers Blue will hit the stage at 4 pm during the Little Falls Bluegrass Festival on Sep 17th
The Brothers Blue play at Fox Run Vineyard in the Finger Lakes Region. The Brothers Blue are the third band in the lineup for September 17, 2022, at the Little Falls Bluegrass, Brews & BBQ Festival. The group is rooted in the tradition of old-time fiddle music but has developed...
David Senior Kaye 1954 – 2022
Mr. David S. Kaye, 68, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on September 6th, 2022, at The Pines in Utica. David was born on January 10, 1954, in Little Falls, New York, the son of the late Squire S. Kaye and the late Janet Newport Kaye. He was a graduate...
Little Falls Girl Scouts holds 5th annual Camporee
Girl Scout Unit 260- Little Falls held their 5th Annual Camporee at the East Herkimer Fish and Game Club in August. With Covid-19 restrictions eased, they were able to once again have the opportunity to camp overnight. Girl Scout Unit 262-Herkimer also joined in the fun. Over 40 girls attended between both service units.
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning September 12, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
Free Readiness to Purchase Farmland webinar
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, with the support of American Farmland Trust and the Regional Navigator Project, are hosting a free Readiness to Purchase Farmland educational webinar on September 22, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This webinar is for anyone who is looking to purchase...
Barbara A. Alkinburgh 1925 – 2022
Mrs. Barbara A. Alkinburgh, 97, formerly of E. Main Street, Nelliston, New York died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 22, 1925, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Lupo and Ruth VanAvery Lupo. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1942, and was a lifelong area resident.
Cathleen Ann (Griffin) Moon 1974 – 2022
Cathleen Ann Griffin Moon, devoted wife, adoring mother, beloved daughter, and loyal friend, passed away on September 6, 2022, in Pfafftown, NC, at the age of 47. Cathleen was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and fought her battle with grace and strength, always choosing to cherish each moment. Cathleen was...
Upon turning 80
I never thought about turning 80. Because I hadn’t. But now that I’m about to, I was asked by a friend if there was one word that could describe how I felt about becoming an octogenarian. A word? Anyone who knows me would acknowledge that there’s no way I could answer any question in a word. Well, surprise, surprise naysayers-I can. And that word is thankful.
Montgomery County (Maryland) police arrest Little Falls resident
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith (also known as Larry David Becker) for killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, at approximately 10:40 p.m.,...
