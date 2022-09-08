Canyon Ultimate 2023 first ride review: No longer just a climbing bike

Early Verdict

An extremely competent all-around race machine. While not a full-on aero bike it can hold its own on the flats and it excels in the hills, both up and down.

For

Beautiful handling characteristics

Aesthetically very pleasing frameset

Improved aero cockpit and seatpost

Against

Tyres too narrow for British tarmac

Limited to Canyon's own cockpit

My first ‘proper’ performance road bike was a Canyon Ultimate, a third-generation model with rim brakes and a woefully unreliable Campagnolo Athena groupset. I graduated from a Specialized Allez to this fizzing carbon wasp of a bike that seemed dead set on going uphill, but it certainly wasn’t without its drawbacks. Roll on several years and I now find myself throwing my leg over the new, fifth-generation Ultimate at a press camp in Nice ahead of the launch, trying to pinpoint what has changed.

While some journalists were loaned the pro-spec CFR model with its UCI-illegal weight and eye-watering price tag, I spent a few days and many roasting kilometres atop the slightly more attainable SLX 8 Di2, built with 12sp Ultegra and 50mm deep wheels. While some pangs of jealousy did pierce my heart at not riding the top-of-the-line model, the SLX, with a more general-purpose build better represents what I think Canyon has been trying to create with this latest model; its most all-around race bike yet.

