ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Canyon Ultimate 2023 first ride review: No longer just a climbing bike

By Will Jones
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZbJW_0hmjkjY400

Early Verdict

An extremely competent all-around race machine. While not a full-on aero bike it can hold its own on the flats and it excels in the hills, both up and down.

For

  • Beautiful handling characteristics
  • Aesthetically very pleasing frameset
  • Improved aero cockpit and seatpost

Against

  • Tyres too narrow for British tarmac
  • Limited to Canyon's own cockpit

My first ‘proper’ performance road bike was a Canyon Ultimate, a third-generation model with rim brakes and a woefully unreliable Campagnolo Athena groupset. I graduated from a Specialized Allez to this fizzing carbon wasp of a bike that seemed dead set on going uphill, but it certainly wasn’t without its drawbacks. Roll on several years and I now find myself throwing my leg over the new, fifth-generation Ultimate at a press camp in Nice ahead of the launch, trying to pinpoint what has changed.

While some journalists were loaned the pro-spec CFR model with its UCI-illegal weight and eye-watering price tag, I spent a few days and many roasting kilometres atop the slightly more attainable SLX 8 Di2, built with 12sp Ultegra and 50mm deep wheels. While some pangs of jealousy did pierce my heart at not riding the top-of-the-line model, the SLX, with a more general-purpose build better represents what I think Canyon has been trying to create with this latest model; its most all-around race bike yet.

Image 1 of 4

Image 1 of 3

Image 1 of 4

Image 1 of 2

Image 1 of 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.

Height: 182cm

Weight: 72Kg

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross

What is a hands on review?

'Hands on reviews' are a journalist's first impressions of a piece of kit based on spending some time with it. It may be just a few moments, or a few hours. The important thing is we have been able to play with it ourselves and can give you some sense of what it's like to use, even if it's only an embryonic view.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bikes#Canyon Ultimate#British#Cfr#Uci#12sp Ultegra#Slx
insideevs.com

Tesla Crashes At 100 MPH At Salt Flats: Family Of Five Survives

Several media outlets are reporting about a recent Tesla crash that occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats, an area in Utah that's popular for putting cars through the paces in what seems like a relatively safe environment. Think again. Sadly, the family hit a berm while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. However, fortunately, they all came out of the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.
ACCIDENTS
Atlas Obscura

Red Desert

Filled with wide grasslands and lush forests, KwaZulu-Natal is known as South Africa’s “garden province.” But in Port Edward, a town on the southeast coast, there is a small nature reserve that stands out from its surroundings. The Red Desert measures just 200 meters (656 feet) in diameter and 11 hectares in area. This rocky patch of red is surrounded by greenery and located a stone’s throw away from the ocean.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert

You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain.  The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests.  Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy