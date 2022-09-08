ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Emergency medical technicians leave profession at a record rate

By Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vskti_0hmjkf1A00

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those who help others when seconds count are now calling for help themselves. Emergency medical technicians are leaving the profession at a record rate and industry leaders say this should cause nationwide concern.

When Michael Dunavant, the Interim Director for Maury Regional Medical Center EMS, started in the industry 20 years ago he says you had to wait to get into service. A coveted spot on a truck was hard to come by.

‘A young man’s game’: Paramedics needed in Tennessee

“Since then, the industry has grown,” Dunavant explains, “You have more helicopter services, you have more private services, more ground transports, more opportunities to work in emergency rooms as paramedics and EMTs.”

Options have oversaturated an industry notorious for long hours, low pay, and high stress, especially during a time when the novel coronavirus swept the globe.

“Our guys stood here, battled it out, wore the suit, wore the mask, drenched in sweat on a hot day,” Dunavant says.

A survey conducted by the American Ambulance Association in 2021 found the turnover among both EMT and part-time paramedics range from 20-30% annually. With percentages that high, an organization is looking at 100% turnover during a 4-year-period.

SURVEY: 2021 American Ambulance Association

“There are some services out there, they’re struggling,” agrees John Shadix Basic Life Support supervisor.

While there’s only a handful of positions open currently at Maury Regional Medical Center EMS, there was a time they felt the strain of being short-staffed like everyone else.

“One of our dispatchers is an EMT, and our training manager is a critical care paramedic. They jumped on the truck and went on a call.”

It’s a lot to ask of those in the emergency medical profession especially an EMT, which is one of the worst-paid jobs in health care, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

News Nation reports, on average, they make 30% less than other working Americans, with most making less than $37,000 a year.

RESPONDER SHORTAGE | Emergency services are in a crunch in some areas due to staffing shortages. News 2’s Alex Denis digs deeper into the issue and how it impacts safety in our special reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Maury County, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
County
Maury County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
gcanews.com

Mixed-income property in Nashville acquired to increase affordable housing, support veterans exiting homelessness

Recently, the Nashville/ Davidson County CoC and Community Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness, announced the acquisition of Glastonbury Woods. The 144-unit Nashville property will join a growing portfolio of mixed-income properties aimed at increasing affordable housing units and reducing veteran homelessness. These properties are harnessing an innovative housing and financing model used to support communities participating in Built for Zero, a movement of more than 100 communities working to measurably and equitably reduce homelessness.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy