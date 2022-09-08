ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Women's road race to be final event at 2023 Glasgow World Championships

By Cyclingnews
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZP7Q_0hmjkcMz00
Elisa Balsamo won the 2021 road Worlds in Leuven

The elite women's road race will be the final event of the 2023 UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow, with the elite men's road race taking place a week earlier on August 6.

The UCI has unveiled the schedule of the 2023 Worlds, which will be the first such multi-discipline competition, with title races in road, track, mountain bike, para-cycling and BMX to be held across eleven days from August 3-13 of next year.

