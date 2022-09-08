Read full article on original website
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
Days of Caring in Knox County Set for Next Week
Knox County is one week away from the annual United Way “Days of Caring.” The effort will be held on Thursday and Friday of next week at various locations across Knox County. Usually, the Days of Caring event is set for late September to early October. However, United...
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR, to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
Vincennes wins, North Knox loses in OT
Vincennes rolled over Evansville Central 55 –6 at home. Alices are now 3-1. North Knox loses to Boonville at home in overtime 13-7 in a game of mistakes. The Warriors are 1-3. Pike Central falls to Southridge 0-55 at home. Linton over Sullivan 40-20. North Daviess all over Washington...
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
Tommy Lee Fish, 61, Bicknell
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish 61, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Tom was born November 2, 1960 in Vincennes, IN to the late Thomas Fish and Carolyn Lawton Fish. Tom was employed with the United States Postal Service, Bicknell. He served his...
NK at Home, LHS on Road in Week 4 Football
The 2-1 Vincennes Lincoln Alices will try to build off a big home win last week against Mater Dei as they face Evansville Central. The game at Central Stadium in Evansville kicks off at 7:30; you can hear it on 92.1, WZDM. The 1-2 North Knox Warriors return to Warrior...
Don Sabla, 76, Oaktown
Don Thomas Sabla, 76, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Don was born in Terre Haute on November 30th, 1945 to Edward C. and Miriam K. (Elston) Sabla. On June 26th, 1999, Don married the love of his life Deborah Ann (Stuffle) Sabla. He graduated from ISU, earning a Bachelors degree. Don served in the Army and also retired from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone
Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
Vincennes Man Sentenced to Prison Following Guilty Plea
A Vincennes man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth-related offenses. 54 year-old Christopher Wrought admitted to his role in transferring both meth and heroin from Fresno, California to Bloomfield. He was stopped by federal officials in May of last year; he was carrying nearly 250 grams of meth, along with 64 pounds of marijuana and 8 grams of cocaine. He also had $10,000 in cash on his person. A further search of two FedEx parcels delivered to an address in Bloomfield found over 1,100 grams of meth, 178 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of cocaine. Authorities allege the packages were two of 12 suspected drug parcels sent to Wrought at Greene County locations.
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/8
The South Knox Volleyball team beat White River Valley 3-1. Addy Delisle led the Lady Spartans with. 15 points, 28 assists, ten digs and nine kills. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 26 digs, Bren Hill 19 kills, Shelby Burke. 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton 14 points. (Tennis) Sullivan downed the Lincoln Boys...
KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
Mixed Optimism This Year About Crop Yields in Area
The early predictions on harvest are scattered between average and above average yields. Knox County Extension agent Valerie Clingerman confirms this mindset. Clingerman also knows a “wait and see” attitude is a good one to take when it comes to crop yield. With recent heavy rain, some plants...
