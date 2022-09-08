Read full article on original website
Huge Harvest Moon to light up sky this month – best time to see and what it means
A HARVEST Full Moon will be gracing stargazers around the world with a beautiful sight this weekend. The Moon will shine bright in the night sky over the United States starting on Friday, September 9 into Sunday, September 11. The Full Moon will peak on Saturday, September 10 at approximately...
Harvest Moon 2022: When and how to see September's full moon
The full moon of September 2022 also carries the title of the Harvest Moon for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.
An early Harvest Moon rises Saturday. Here's what to expect for September's full moon.
The full moon of Saturday (Sept. 10) also carries the title of the Harvest Moon for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
yankodesign.com
This gold inflatable Martian house could be our future home on the Red Planet
Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to live on Mars? Or how living on the Red Planet could actually feel like? Well, to answer your questions, a team led by Hugh Broughton Architects is exploring what our extraterrestrial homes on Mars could look like! Called, ‘Building a Martian House’, the concept was initially spearheaded by artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent, and over the years they pulled in various artists, architects, scientists, and even the public to envision what life on Mars could be like. The concept was then brought to life by Hugh Broughton Architects in partnership with Pearce+ and the artists.
Top September astronomy events to mark on your calendar
Nights are getting cooler and longer across the Northern Hemisphere, a combination that will lead to better stargazing -- especially on two particular nights that you'll want to have a telescope at the ready. As the calendar turns to September, the leaves on trees across the northern tier of the...
See the conjunction of the moon and Saturn on Thursday (Sept. 8)
The second largest planet in the solar system will pair up with the moon over New York in the evening on Thursday. On Thursday (Sept. 8), the moon and Saturn will make a close approach to each other sharing the same right ascension , an event known as a conjunction.
70-year record: Jupiter approaches closest distance from Earth
Jupiter will be closer to Earth than it's been in the last 70 years in the month of September.
Harvest Moon to mark end of summer stargazing
One of the most popular full moons of the entire year will kick off the second to last weekend of astronomical summer and will be the centerpiece of a must-see celestial alignment. Summer's final full moon will sport one of the most popular lunar nicknames of the entire year, and...
Full moon calendar 2022: When to see the next full moon
The full moon happens about once a month. Find out when.
One of the largest solar storms ever detected just erupted on the far side of the sun
Venus is being hammered by wild space weather this week after a giant sunspot, not visible from Earth, expelled an enormous plasma burst toward the scorching-hot planet.
The harvest moon will glow an eerie orange color as it rises in the sky. Here's how to watch
This month's full moon will shine an eerie orange as it glows bright in the sky.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
scitechdaily.com
NASA To Stand Down on Artemis I Moon Rocket Launch Attempts for Now, Reviewing Options
After scrubbing yesterday’s Artemis I launch attempt when engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, NASA mission managers met and decided they will stand down on additional launch attempts in early September.
