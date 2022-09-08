ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
yankodesign.com

This gold inflatable Martian house could be our future home on the Red Planet

Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to live on Mars? Or how living on the Red Planet could actually feel like? Well, to answer your questions, a team led by Hugh Broughton Architects is exploring what our extraterrestrial homes on Mars could look like! Called, ‘Building a Martian House’, the concept was initially spearheaded by artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent, and over the years they pulled in various artists, architects, scientists, and even the public to envision what life on Mars could be like. The concept was then brought to life by Hugh Broughton Architects in partnership with Pearce+ and the artists.
GOLD
AccuWeather

Top September astronomy events to mark on your calendar

Nights are getting cooler and longer across the Northern Hemisphere, a combination that will lead to better stargazing -- especially on two particular nights that you'll want to have a telescope at the ready. As the calendar turns to September, the leaves on trees across the northern tier of the...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Harvest Moon to mark end of summer stargazing

One of the most popular full moons of the entire year will kick off the second to last weekend of astronomical summer and will be the centerpiece of a must-see celestial alignment. Summer's final full moon will sport one of the most popular lunar nicknames of the entire year, and...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY

