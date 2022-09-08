Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
waovam.com
KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
waovam.com
Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone
Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, September 1 when Bedford Police officers were called to 930 L Street at 4:47 p.m. after a report of a physical dispute. While en route, Bedford Police Dispatch advised that the male involved in the altercation had left the home. When...
waovam.com
Days of Caring in Knox County Set for Next Week
Knox County is one week away from the annual United Way “Days of Caring.” The effort will be held on Thursday and Friday of next week at various locations across Knox County. Usually, the Days of Caring event is set for late September to early October. However, United...
waovam.com
Hope’s Voice online auction underway
Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties is hosting an online auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The auction got underway today (Friday) and runs through Friday, September 16th. For more information, check out the Facebook page of Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties....
waovam.com
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
waovam.com
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
waovam.com
Omicron Specific Vaccines Available for Any Interested, Through KC Health Department
The Omicron variants of Covid-19 continue to spread across the area, with Knox County one of the hardest-hit areas. Knox County Health officials urge everyone to stay prepared with the latest booster shots to battle the new Covid strains. County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford lays out the various new Omicron strains that are affecting people across the area. Lankford reminds everyone Knox County is a hot spot for the newest Omicron variants.
waovam.com
KCPL to Hold Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
waovam.com
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
waovam.com
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
waovam.com
Tommy Lee Fish, 61, Bicknell
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish 61, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Tom was born November 2, 1960 in Vincennes, IN to the late Thomas Fish and Carolyn Lawton Fish. Tom was employed with the United States Postal Service, Bicknell. He served his...
waovam.com
Don Sabla, 76, Oaktown
Don Thomas Sabla, 76, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Don was born in Terre Haute on November 30th, 1945 to Edward C. and Miriam K. (Elston) Sabla. On June 26th, 1999, Don married the love of his life Deborah Ann (Stuffle) Sabla. He graduated from ISU, earning a Bachelors degree. Don served in the Army and also retired from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
wbiw.com
9/11 Ceremony at Ivy Tech this Sunday
BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 a.m., in coordination with the City of Bloomington and Bloomington Metropolitan Fire Fighters Union Local 586. The event is open to the public and the community is invited to attend. It will be held outdoors at Ivy Tech’s Cook Pavilion entrance with limited seating available. The rain location is inside Shreve Hall.
Bazelak off and running as IU’s starting quarterback
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – This past off-season, the biggest question facing Indiana University football was: who was going to the starting quarterback? Would it be incumbent Jack Tuttle? Or would it be University of Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak? Tom Allen kept his cards close to his chest and eventually landed on Bazelak, who promptly went […]
waovam.com
Mixed Optimism This Year About Crop Yields in Area
The early predictions on harvest are scattered between average and above average yields. Knox County Extension agent Valerie Clingerman confirms this mindset. Clingerman also knows a “wait and see” attitude is a good one to take when it comes to crop yield. With recent heavy rain, some plants...
