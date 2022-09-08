ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Salon

Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling

The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power

The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
Daily Montanan

A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Axios

Trumpier than Trump

Some GOP candidates are softening their rhetoric and scrubbing their campaign websites of hardline positions as the midterms get closer. But Doug Mastriano is running a much different playbook in the Pennsylvania governor's race, one of the most important contests in the nation. Driving the news: He has doubled down...
Washington Examiner

Trump attorney: 'Fair question' to ask about DOJ cover-up

An attorney for former President Donald Trump scolded the Justice Department for fighting the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, told Fox News host Mark Levin it is a "fair question" to ask whether the Justice Department...
Salon

Justice Department leans in on Trump's special master request for documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice on Thursday filed a response to Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon's Monday ruling that granted former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to determine whether the trove of classified documents that were seized during the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search warrant execution at Trump's unsecured Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8th are covered by executive privilege, which Trump has claimed in his lawsuit against the FBI.
bloomberglaw.com

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Fight Shows How Much He Reshaped the Courts

Trump’s judicial appointees have not always ruled in his favor. ’s legal entanglements wind their way through the federal courts, he continues to face strong odds of landing before a judge he appointed. More than half of the active judges on the federal appeals court poised to hear the...
