Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Declassified a Foreign Government's Nuclear Secrets
It is not known which country's nuclear readiness was the subject of the material reportedly seized in the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling
The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – as it happened
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal
MSNBC
New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.
The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
MedicalXpress
Pandemic federal programs helped kids in need get access to 1.5 billion meals every month
When schools closed during the first year of the pandemic, an immediate and potentially devastating problem surfaced: How would millions of children in struggling families get the school meals many of them depended on?. The U.S. Congress responded by authorizing the Department of Agriculture to roll out two major programs....
Judge Cannon Helping Trump Enablers Pretend 'Everything's Fine': Mary Trump
"This is what happens time after time," the former president's niece said. "If it were that bad, something would have happened already, wouldn't it have?"
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.
Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Barr Would Be 'Implicated' in Trump's 'Crimes': Michael Cohen
Cohen said Barr won't "come clean" because he is a "coward" as the former attorney general slams Trump over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Trumpier than Trump
Some GOP candidates are softening their rhetoric and scrubbing their campaign websites of hardline positions as the midterms get closer. But Doug Mastriano is running a much different playbook in the Pennsylvania governor's race, one of the most important contests in the nation. Driving the news: He has doubled down...
Washington Examiner
Trump attorney: 'Fair question' to ask about DOJ cover-up
An attorney for former President Donald Trump scolded the Justice Department for fighting the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, told Fox News host Mark Levin it is a "fair question" to ask whether the Justice Department...
Justice Department leans in on Trump's special master request for documents
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice on Thursday filed a response to Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon's Monday ruling that granted former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to determine whether the trove of classified documents that were seized during the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search warrant execution at Trump's unsecured Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8th are covered by executive privilege, which Trump has claimed in his lawsuit against the FBI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ Unlikely to Charge Trump Before Midterms as Unofficial Deadline Passes
The November elections are now 59 days away, meaning the department may hold off any decision to follow "60 day rule" and avoid influencing outcome.
Special master order throws intelligence briefing to Congress into doubt
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) expressed doubt about whether Congress will receive an intelligence community briefing any time soon on damages arising from classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
'Special Master' appointment is an 'effort in transparency:' former U.S. attorney
Former U.S. attorney and Executive Director of Right on Crime Brett Tolman appeared on "Sunday Night in America" to dive into the controversy surrounding the appointment of a special master to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago files. On Monday, a federal judge ordered that a special master be appointed to...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Fight Shows How Much He Reshaped the Courts
Trump’s judicial appointees have not always ruled in his favor. ’s legal entanglements wind their way through the federal courts, he continues to face strong odds of landing before a judge he appointed. More than half of the active judges on the federal appeals court poised to hear the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defense One
Conservative Groups Urging Lawmakers To Vote ‘No’ On More Ukraine Aid
Conservative groups are lobbying members of Congress to vote against the White House’s request for additional money for Ukraine, arguing that the administration is asking for a blank check with no long-term plan to end the war. The White House announced Friday that it would request an additional $13.7...
Comments / 1