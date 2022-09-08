ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

EU watchdog approves vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants

The EU's medicines watchdog on Monday approved a vaccine specifically targeting the new and contagious types of the Omicron variant amid fears of a new wave of COVID-19 winter infections. The so-called "bivalent" jab, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, is directed at the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types of the variant...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

HIV, TB, malaria fight saves 50 million lives over 20 years: Global Fund

The fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria has saved 50 million lives over the past 20 years, the Global Fund said Monday, appealing for $18 billion to save millions more. "We have made tremendous progress," the global partnership created in 2002 to battle the three deadly diseases said in its...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide

Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Great oaks grow from small acorns: Oncology is committed to doing its part for sustainability

Sustainability will be at the heart of many discussions at the ESMO Congress 2022, as illustrated by the new results and initiatives spanning cancer prevention, early detection and treatment that were announced today during the opening press conference to the annual meeting of the international oncology community taking place 9-13 September in Paris, France.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Adrian Hill
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers

A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
CANCER
The Associated Press

NuScale Power and KGHM Sign Task Order to Initiate the Deployment of First Small Modular Reactor in Poland

On September 7, 2022, during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) and Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (KGHM) signed the first Task Order and a Statement of Commencement to begin work under the Early Works Agreement (EWA) signed by the companies in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005902/en/ (left to right) NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński, and Professor Ludwik Pieńkowski from AGH University of Science and Technology view a model of NuScale’s SMR technology. (Photo: Business Wire) Under the Task Order, NuScale will continue to support KGHM’s application to the National Atomic Energy Agency (NAEA), the first application in Poland for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), for the evaluation of NuScale’s innovative SMR technology, through activities including drafting additional Preliminary Safety Analysis Reports and coordinating with the NAEA. This task order also sets the stage for the subsequent tasks in the EWA as proposed by NuScale to KGHM.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Pace as important as 10,000 steps for health, finds new research

Two studies, published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, monitored 78,500 adults with wearable trackers—making these the largest studies to objectively track step count in relation to health outcomes. The researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia and University of Southern Denmark found lowered risk of dementia, heart...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria Vaccine#Biotechnology#Oxford University#African#British#Gsk#Who#Fantastic#Novavax
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors

Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

China quarantines college students under strict COVID policy

Almost 500 students at China's premier college for broadcast journalists have been sent to a quarantine center after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected in their dormitory. The 488 students at Communication University of China, along with 19 teachers and five assistants, were transferred by bus beginning Friday night.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

Experts say access to late terminations in Queensland is vital

Despite advances in imaging and prenatal screening, not all abnormalities are detectable early in pregnancy, making safe late termination services essential for equitable reproductive health care, according to the authors of research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Late termination of pregnancy occurs in certain Queensland hospitals after...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop a tool to determine if dilated cardiomyopathy has a genetic origin

Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro in Majadahonda have developed a software application that predicts the likelihood that a case of dilated cardiomyopathy is caused by a genetic mutation. The research was carried out in collaboration with hospitals in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, will allow physicians to adjust the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy patients appropriately and to identify family members who have also inherited the disease. The software application is available online.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes

Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Quantitative pathologic analysis may help predict prognosis in colorectal cancer

The quantitative segmentation algorithm (QuantCRC) may improve the prediction of prognosis in colorectal cancer (CRC), according to a study published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Reetesh K. Pai, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and colleagues applied QuantCRC to 6,468 digitized hematoxylin and eosin slides of CRCs. From...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Synapse-related genes in microglia are changed by contextual fear conditioning

Microglia are the first line of defense in the central nervous system, constantly scanning for pathogens and abnormalities and releasing small proteins called cytokines to wade off infections. Previous research has shown that, in mice conditioned to fear a particular environment (contextual fear conditioning), microglia play a pivotal role in transferring traumatic memories from short to long-term memory (fear memory consolidation), and the memories' subsequent extinction.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Dual checkpoint inhibitor blockade shows promise as first-line and salvage therapy for Merkel cell carcinoma patients

Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer that has a high rate of metastasis and poor patient outcomes. The current standard of care for patients with recurrent, unrespectable or metastatic disease is immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy targeting anti-programmed death receptor 1 (anti-PD-1) and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), but only about half of patients respond to this therapy. Moffitt Cancer Center is one of two institutions in the U.S. investigating a new dual checkpoint inhibitor therapy with or without stereotactic body radiation therapy. Results from the phase 2 clinical trial were published in The Lancet, in conjunction with a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

DeFi trial: Smart design and impressive results for the benefit of patients with rare cancers

Significant improvement in progression free survival and response rate combined with reduced symptoms and better quality of life are reported as outcomes of a new treatment approach for patients with desmoid tumors, which are benign, but locally aggressive and invasive soft tissue tumors. By targeting the Notch pathway with the novel gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, researchers from the DeFi trial have obtained positive results for the first time with this approach. The results are reported at the ESMO Congress 2022.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy