MedicalXpress
EU watchdog approves vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants
The EU's medicines watchdog on Monday approved a vaccine specifically targeting the new and contagious types of the Omicron variant amid fears of a new wave of COVID-19 winter infections. The so-called "bivalent" jab, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, is directed at the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types of the variant...
MedicalXpress
HIV, TB, malaria fight saves 50 million lives over 20 years: Global Fund
The fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria has saved 50 million lives over the past 20 years, the Global Fund said Monday, appealing for $18 billion to save millions more. "We have made tremendous progress," the global partnership created in 2002 to battle the three deadly diseases said in its...
MedicalXpress
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide
Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
MedicalXpress
Great oaks grow from small acorns: Oncology is committed to doing its part for sustainability
Sustainability will be at the heart of many discussions at the ESMO Congress 2022, as illustrated by the new results and initiatives spanning cancer prevention, early detection and treatment that were announced today during the opening press conference to the annual meeting of the international oncology community taking place 9-13 September in Paris, France.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
On September 7, 2022, during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) and Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (KGHM) signed the first Task Order and a Statement of Commencement to begin work under the Early Works Agreement (EWA) signed by the companies in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005902/en/ (left to right) NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński, and Professor Ludwik Pieńkowski from AGH University of Science and Technology view a model of NuScale’s SMR technology. (Photo: Business Wire) Under the Task Order, NuScale will continue to support KGHM’s application to the National Atomic Energy Agency (NAEA), the first application in Poland for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), for the evaluation of NuScale’s innovative SMR technology, through activities including drafting additional Preliminary Safety Analysis Reports and coordinating with the NAEA. This task order also sets the stage for the subsequent tasks in the EWA as proposed by NuScale to KGHM.
MedicalXpress
Pace as important as 10,000 steps for health, finds new research
Two studies, published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, monitored 78,500 adults with wearable trackers—making these the largest studies to objectively track step count in relation to health outcomes. The researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia and University of Southern Denmark found lowered risk of dementia, heart...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers study effectiveness of communication strategies with seriously ill patients
Leiden psychologists Janine Westendorp and Liesbeth van Vliet have investigated types of communication that seriously ill patients may experience as harmful. The results of this research were published in the journal Cancer. And the results have now also been published as a poster. This poster can now easily be integrated...
MedicalXpress
Blocking FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, protects mice from cancer-induced cachexia
The severe muscle atrophy and weakness commonly associated with cancer growth (i.e., cachexia) can be prevented simply by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have found. When cancer patients develop cachexia, their bodies waste away. Cachexia is...
MedicalXpress
China quarantines college students under strict COVID policy
Almost 500 students at China's premier college for broadcast journalists have been sent to a quarantine center after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected in their dormitory. The 488 students at Communication University of China, along with 19 teachers and five assistants, were transferred by bus beginning Friday night.
MedicalXpress
Experts say access to late terminations in Queensland is vital
Despite advances in imaging and prenatal screening, not all abnormalities are detectable early in pregnancy, making safe late termination services essential for equitable reproductive health care, according to the authors of research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Late termination of pregnancy occurs in certain Queensland hospitals after...
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop a tool to determine if dilated cardiomyopathy has a genetic origin
Scientists at the CNIC and Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro in Majadahonda have developed a software application that predicts the likelihood that a case of dilated cardiomyopathy is caused by a genetic mutation. The research was carried out in collaboration with hospitals in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, will allow physicians to adjust the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy patients appropriately and to identify family members who have also inherited the disease. The software application is available online.
MedicalXpress
Study shows game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
MedicalXpress
Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes
Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
MedicalXpress
Quantitative pathologic analysis may help predict prognosis in colorectal cancer
The quantitative segmentation algorithm (QuantCRC) may improve the prediction of prognosis in colorectal cancer (CRC), according to a study published online Aug. 16 in Gastroenterology. Reetesh K. Pai, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and colleagues applied QuantCRC to 6,468 digitized hematoxylin and eosin slides of CRCs. From...
MedicalXpress
Synapse-related genes in microglia are changed by contextual fear conditioning
Microglia are the first line of defense in the central nervous system, constantly scanning for pathogens and abnormalities and releasing small proteins called cytokines to wade off infections. Previous research has shown that, in mice conditioned to fear a particular environment (contextual fear conditioning), microglia play a pivotal role in transferring traumatic memories from short to long-term memory (fear memory consolidation), and the memories' subsequent extinction.
MedicalXpress
Dual checkpoint inhibitor blockade shows promise as first-line and salvage therapy for Merkel cell carcinoma patients
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer that has a high rate of metastasis and poor patient outcomes. The current standard of care for patients with recurrent, unrespectable or metastatic disease is immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy targeting anti-programmed death receptor 1 (anti-PD-1) and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), but only about half of patients respond to this therapy. Moffitt Cancer Center is one of two institutions in the U.S. investigating a new dual checkpoint inhibitor therapy with or without stereotactic body radiation therapy. Results from the phase 2 clinical trial were published in The Lancet, in conjunction with a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
MedicalXpress
DeFi trial: Smart design and impressive results for the benefit of patients with rare cancers
Significant improvement in progression free survival and response rate combined with reduced symptoms and better quality of life are reported as outcomes of a new treatment approach for patients with desmoid tumors, which are benign, but locally aggressive and invasive soft tissue tumors. By targeting the Notch pathway with the novel gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, researchers from the DeFi trial have obtained positive results for the first time with this approach. The results are reported at the ESMO Congress 2022.
