On September 7, 2022, during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) and Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (KGHM) signed the first Task Order and a Statement of Commencement to begin work under the Early Works Agreement (EWA) signed by the companies in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005902/en/ (left to right) NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński, and Professor Ludwik Pieńkowski from AGH University of Science and Technology view a model of NuScale’s SMR technology. (Photo: Business Wire) Under the Task Order, NuScale will continue to support KGHM’s application to the National Atomic Energy Agency (NAEA), the first application in Poland for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), for the evaluation of NuScale’s innovative SMR technology, through activities including drafting additional Preliminary Safety Analysis Reports and coordinating with the NAEA. This task order also sets the stage for the subsequent tasks in the EWA as proposed by NuScale to KGHM.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO