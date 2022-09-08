ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without quorum, Asheville planning board delays vote on townhomes, senior apartments

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - Two projects that have had repeat visits before the Planning and Zoning Commission are back again, with developers in one vying to bring 72 townhomes to West Asheville and another to expand an affordable senior living apartment complex in South Asheville — both amid the concerns of some disgruntled neighbors.

Developers made changes to the projects they presented at the Sept. 7 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission in City Hall's first floor North Conference Room with no livestream option for the public.

But despite discussion, with many concerns assuaged, the commission did not meet a quorum of four of its seven members and was unable to take a vote on either project.

Chair Joe Archibald told the Citizen Times it was the first time he could remember in his five years on the commission that they did not meet quorum.

"I was hoping this would be a short meeting, but not quite like this," Archibald said during the meeting. He said until the last minute, a fourth member was expected.

West Asheville: 72 townhomes project faces roadblocks; no-go from planning board

It was a delay that was frustrating for the team behind the Laurel Wood expansion, which would bring 54 new affordable senior living units to a complex in South Asheville in the Shiloh Community.

With financing deadlines fast approaching and fees due at the end of September, Volunteers of America representative Noemi Riveira said she hopes it will not impact their ability to meet those requirements.

Merrimon Avenue? College & Patton? What are the city's plans to expand its biking network?

Riveira is the nonprofit's director of development for affordable housing. The new complex, dubbed Laurel Wood II, would be developed, owned and managed by Volunteers of America .

"We were in communication with them, and at 4:59 (p.m.) we were told we were going to have a quorum,” she said of the delay.

Archibald was quick to arrange a midmonth meeting Sept. 21 for the commission to hold another public hearing and take a vote on the projects. If the Laurel Woods project clinches approval, it will move forward in time to Asheville City Council on Sept. 27 as originally planned.

Archibald agreed the situation was frustrating but felt the applicant had met the concerns of commissioners and residents that initially delayed its approval during its first Aug. 3 presentation to the commission and would meet its deadline following the midmonth meeting.

“We knew yesterday that it was going to be kind of tight, and I was hoping we might be able to pull (it) off, and it just didn’t come through,” Archibald said.

More housing coming to the RAD? New development proposed on Lyman St.

More: The Bluffs former Woodfin site under proposal for 672-apartment project; meeting planned

“I know the applicants for the Caribou Road project are on some very tight deadlines that are not of their own doing. ... Those aren’t something they can change."

Of the seven commissioners, Archibald, Kim Levi and Robert Hoke were present.

Archibald said one commissioner was on vacation, and two others had medical issues, primarily with family, that kept them from attending.

$700K fix?

Laurel Woods was back on the docket after an initial Aug. 3 presentation. The project proposed a 54-unit addition that would more than double the size of the Laurel Woods apartments at 650 Caribou Road.

Currently, a 51-unit, two-story senior-living multifamily development is located on the 14.73-acre site off Hendersonville Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQSXw_0hmjk2sC00

The proposed expansion would bring a new, three-story building with 54 senior living units, all deemed affordable for a minimum of 30 years at a mix of 80%, 60% and 40% area median income.

Twelve of the units will accept housing choice vouchers.

More: Mission Health raising employee pay by $22 million; what about union members?

At the Aug. 3 meeting, the height of the building gave both commissioners and surrounding residents pause.

Initially, a 40-foot buffer was proposed between the building and neighboring homes on Imperial Court. Many residents said this was not enough, and feared the new building would tower over their homes, change the character of the street and threaten foliage and wildlife.

According to the staff report , the project has been redesigned to move the proposed new building within the interior of the property and further away from neighboring properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQlDp_0hmjk2sC00

Wayne Bowser with Ross/Deckard Architects said the new building is now at least 200 feet from the property line. Rather than sitting at the corner of Caribou Road and the houses that line Imperial Court, the proposed building has flipped places with the parking lot, moving it deeper into the center property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnUAJ_0hmjk2sC00

Reduced parking Costs in downtown Asheville? Buncombe weighs options.

A resident at the meeting said it was "quite a change," one she was grateful for.

"We definitely heard the community members, and that’s why we adjusted it," Riveira said, though she noted it will run them close to $700,000 to make the adjustment.

West Asheville townhomes move toward solutions

The townhome development, named "Woodland Development" by site plans, proposes 72 dwelling units across 10 groups of two-story townhomes. The 9.12-acre property is located on five parcels just off Patton Avenue on Woodland Drive.

At its Aug. 3 meeting, the commission voted against approval of the project in a 6-1 vote.

Rather than proceed to City Council with a failed motion, the applicant, represented by Attorney Derek Allen with Allen, Stahl and Kilbourne, elected to return to the commission.

The September meeting was the proposal's third visit to the commission as its initial conditional zoning vote was postponed in July after the presentation left most commissioners dissatisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSmZ3_0hmjk2sC00

Higher rates? Fairway improvements? Public meets new Asheville Muni Golf Course operators

Each prior round of public hearings for the conditional zoning request brought with it several uneasy neighbors, though no one spoke during its Sept. 7 public hearing.

Previous concerns surrounded the disruption of community greenspace and character, added traffic on already narrow roads and threatened walkability and bikeability.

Todd Okolichany, the city's planning and urban design director, said several changes were made to the proposed project, including subdividing each townhome into individual lots, additions to the site's greenspace and proposing a future cross-connectivity easement to the parcel to the south for another entrance.

This would potentially allow for an additional access point to the site, though that would be dependent on the neighboring parcel's eventual redevelopment for a residential use.

Archibald said he feels as though the project is getting closer to meeting concerns but doesn't know if everything has been addressed yet.

While the initial proposal contained no affordable housing, the developer added a new condition at the August meeting that would bring four affordable units at 80% AMI to the project, or 5% of the total units. Two units would accept housing choice vouchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHPyF_0hmjk2sC00

Archibald said this was a needed housing type in the city, also meeting a need for affordability, though "fairly small percentage-wise," but said the site may not be a perfect fit for that level of density.

"It’s one of those where I’m weighing the need for more housing, the need for some affordable housing, the need for density," he said. "But is it the proper location?"

A tricky intersection at the confluence of Old Haywood Road and Woodland Drive is also a cause for concern, he noted.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

