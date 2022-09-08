NC treasurer in Asheville touts bill to end 'predatory' medical billing, debt

ASHEVILLE - North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell visited Asheville Sept. 7 to advocate for a new law and hear how medical billing issues and subsequent debt may be hurting Western North Carolina residents.

Buncombe County was his first stop in what could be several public outreach initiatives to garner broader support for the bill in an upcoming legislative session.

Folwell — echoed by Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof and patient advocate and locally practicing emergency physician Dr. Mitchell Li, who also spoke — said the bill he’s advocating is not political.

The " Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act ," House Bill 1039, would require hospitals, clinics and other medical centers that have revenues of more than $20 million to provide care and pricing transparency based on patients’ ability to pay.

The bill passed first reading May 26 but didn’t make it past the General Assembly’s short session as legislators didn’t decide to consider it for the rest of the year.

Coming to Asheville is an effort to breathe new life into the bill. Folwell said he didn’t know if his office would pursue other public hearings on the topic of medical debt.

Regardless, he thinks it’s something everyone, Democrat or Republican, can get behind.

“Anyone who tries to call this political is lazy,” Folwell said, speaking at the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College to a room of nearly 20 and an online audience that reached 21 viewers at peak. “This is not about people who do the work of health care. It’s about corporations.”

To that end, Holly Jones, WNC representative for the state's Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, read a statement supporting HB 1039.

"HB 1039, which seeks to protect North Carolina health care consumers, is a good bill with several strong provisions setting minimum standards for charity care, requiring transparency of charity care policies and hospital pricing, and establishing limitations on certain billing and collection practices," Stein said in a June statement, which Jones read at the public hearing.

"The bill needs to be improved by strengthening my office's authority to enforce this and other consumer protection laws against hospitals and violations."

Folwell and his co-speakers Sept. 7 pointed to systemic failures and business practices they called predatory, which obfuscate and inflate bills, potentially driving individuals and households into life-altering debt.

Copelof spoke of numerous interactions with Brevard residents who come in with stacks of bills they don’t understand or sense are not justified.

One woman came to her recently with a stack of bills for her husband’s medical care.

“I’m afraid my husband is going to see these bills and it’s going to kill him,” the woman said. Copelof helped her call hospital leadership, which found billing had sent the expenses straight to the patient instead of their insurance company or Medicare first.

Copelof said many of her constituents have had experiences where the process was either predatory or just irresponsible, something they've discussed in recent public hearings hosted by Copelof and others who are trying to repair local health care options.

“The stories we hear are heartbreaking,” Folwell said. “I applaud the mayor for sitting down with people ,not just sympathizing with people but empathizing with them.”

Several health professionals and people who have dealt with the system spoke briefly Sept. 7.

“I would suggest that nobody just follow the system, because it doesn’t work,” said Emily Paterson who works with Patient Safety Action Network. She has a child who had a “preventable adverse event” in the state.

“We were billed for it. We paid all the bills,” she said. The family went around the nation seeking answers but only found layers upon layers of issues. She quoted from a book called “Never Pay the First Bill,” by medical journalist Marshall Allen. “(Allen) explains it best for me. He writes ‘The system isn’t broken. It’s working the way that it was intended to work: It’s wildly profitable, with CEOs making tens of millions of dollars.’”

Folwell believes the “De-Weaponization” bill would cut into those profits and make life easier for those who have less.

Among many other things, he explained in a May 23 press release when he publicly threw his support behind the bill, it would:

Mandate charity care for patients at 200% of the federal poverty level.

Hold debt collectors in abeyance during insurance appeals for underinsured patients.

Shield family members from medical and nursing home debts incurred by a spouse or parent.

Require detailed receipts of payments.

“Everyone knows that something is wrong, especially in Western North Carolina,” Folwell said.

However, Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell said the issues Folwell and other addressed may not be as prominent in the area because of its current debt litigation practices.

"Since 2019, HCA Healthcare does not report to credit bureaus and we do not pursue litigation activity that involves suing patients," Lindell said. "This includes Mission Hospital and all hospitals across Mission Health."

Though the issues of medical debt and predatory and confusing practices aren’t exclusive to WNC, they may be more aggravated because of Mission Health owner HCA Healthcare’s dominance.

Five entities — the cities of Brevard and Asheville, Buncombe and Madison counties and six WNC-area individuals — sued HCA and Mission in three different lawsuits and in less than a year’s time starting in August 2021.

Each of those lawsuits allege anti-competitive, monopolistic practices that give the hospital company power over how costs are created and limited.

“Why would (the system) work?” Paterson said, hypothetically. She said she was concerned about people not being heard when it came to billing issues or hospital foibles. “It’s not something that we did wrong,” she said, tears in her eyes.

It wasn’t that she was a bad mom, she said, it was that the system was broken.

“If we get a really huge bill for some terrible outcome, what we have to do is share our stories. … I spent years thinking I was the problem and I don’t want anyone else to think that.”

