Grovetown, GA

Key cog in Grovetown's state basketball title announces college commitment

By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
Another Grovetown basketball player announced a Division-I commitment this week.

Senior forward Frankquon Sherman, who was lights out in the Warriors' state championship run a year ago, announced his commitment to Winthrop on Wednesday via Twitter.

Sherman also held offers from Kennesaw State, Radford, Stetson and Tennessee Tech. He joins fellow senior Malik Ferguson, who committed to Georgia State in August, as the second Warrior to land with a D-I program.

As a junior, Sherman averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game over 32 starts. He helped lead the Warriors to a 29-3 record and the Georgia High School Association 6A state basketball championship. His production jumped to 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in the playoffs, including double-doubles in the semifinal and state title games.

Sherman is just one reason Grovetown earned a national ranking and why the Warriors will be one of the 6A favorites heading into this season.

The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

