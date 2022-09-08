ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members

By Alex Kienlen
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Toqqu_0hmjjn2l00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A report of a militant anti-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.

A report Wednesday from the Associated Press stated that the Anti-Defamation League had acquired a membership list of the Oath Keepers.

The list of 38,000 names shows, by the ADL’s reporting , that the organization had 446 Arkansans sign up for memberships.

Breaking down the report shows that among the Arkansas members, two have elected positions in the state. There were another three members employed in law enforcement, two members of the military, and one first responder. Specific names have not been released.

ADL classifies signing up as a person having paid Oath Keepers membership at some point.

Hundreds of elected officials, police officers on leaked Oath Keepers list

The Oath Keepers played a central role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol Building.

Arkansas, according to ADL reporting, has relatively low Oath Keeper membership. Border state Texas has the largest sign-up number, reportedly 3,301 in the state, with 58 in elected positions or roles in the military, law enforcement, or as first responders. Missouri shows 810 sign-ups on the ADL map, with 13 public service roles, though none in elected office.

Mississippi shows 312 sign-ups in the ADL report, with nine in law enforcement, military, or first responder positions with no elected officials. Louisiana has a reported 561 sign-ups, with seven officials, none of whom are in the military.

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate

According to the ADL, the Oath Keepers, which it characterizes as a militia, have targeted law enforcement, military, and first responders in its recruiting.

The ADL does make the point that some members may have disassociated from the group after their initial sign-up due to its extremist ideology.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 5

Related
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates hitting the campaign trail

Election Day is less than two months away, on Nov. 8. That's when voters will go to the polls and decide on the next governor of Arkansas. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are vying for the position. All three candidates spent...
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#The Oath Keepers#Arkansans
swark.today

Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
730
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy