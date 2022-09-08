ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Some Charlotte protest cases pending 2 years later, lawyers want charges dropped

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v41Ip_0hmjjhkP00

Over two dozen people who were arrested in 2020 during more than a week of protests in Charlotte still have criminal cases pending two years later. Many have not yet had first appearances in court and protesters and their attorneys say this delay has cost them housing, jobs and other opportunities.

Their attorneys spoke outside the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s office on Wednesday to demand their charges be dropped.

At least 28 people still have open cases. Some protesters are facing arrest orders for failing to appear at an initial hearing that had been moved dozens of times, Xavier de Janon, one of the attorneys, said. Others have not yet had an initial hearing, he said.

“If someone moved during these two years, there is no way for them to receive notices of new court dates, assuming the court is even sending these,” de Janon said. “And people without first appearances won’t even have an attorney assigned yet, so they are left up in the air, with potential orders of arrest, for old charges.”

The DA’s office said it has been working to address backlogs in cases due to COVID-19 related closures, according to a statement sent to The Charlotte Observer. The office said it will prioritize cases involving property damage, violence, and weapons and that it is unlikely to proceed on many other misdemeanor cases, whether protest-related or not.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather began dismissing charges against protesters in 2020, WFAE reported last year.

Of those remaining, many are charged with assault on a government official, property damages and carrying weapons at a “parade,” according to documents provided by one of the attorneys.

Hundreds of protesters marched in uptown Charlotte and across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. Over 200 protesters were arrested during these demonstrations in Charlotte.

A group of protesters sued the city of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their tactics during a police ambush on 4th street in uptown. The lawsuit, which has since been dropped, said police orchestrated trapping the 400 mostly-peaceful protesters and closed off part of the street before pelting them with pepper balls and stinger grenades while officers perched on a parking deck fired chemical munitions from above, the Observer previously reported. CMPD has since banned the use of tear gas against protesters.

A State Bureau of Investigation review of police tactics found there were two possible exits during the 4th street ambush. However, the report acknowledged that smoke blocked these exits.

More than two years later, the four attorneys representing protesters with outstanding cases say they’re outraged at delays. In some cases, according de Janon, potential prosecution lacks sufficient evidence and there are no cooresponding police reports. He and others want the DA to provide restitution to those involved. CMPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawyer’s claim that some arrested have no related police report.

“Their trials have been neither quick nor speedy, and many people have lost housing, work, and relationships,” the attorneys said in a statement ahead of Wednesday news conference. “The city can never repair the trauma of unjustly caging its own citizens for fighting for liberation. But the District Attorney’s Office now has a responsibility to mitigate the harm it has caused.”

Attorneys Tim Emry, Habekah Cannon and Dominique Camm are among those lawyers representing protesters.

Melissa Buck was a law student at the time of her arrest during the protest. She was arrested along with over 40 others at a jail support station outside of the uptown facility. She says because of the arrest she was prohibited from becoming a licensed attorney in North Carolina.

“I didn’t want to start looking for jobs or opportunities because how am I going to relocate and apply for housing and have somebody check my background and have these charges pending,” Buck said. “I know I’m not the only person that has been going through this.”

Her charges were dismissed in May and she has since obtained her license. She said the charges against other protesters should be dropped as well.

“The harm done to these folks from being arrested and having pending charges is too much as it is,” Emry said. Emry lost to Merriweather in the May district attorney primary.

“We have had clients who have lost jobs, lost housing, all because of being accused of crimes without being convicted. So I call on my former opponent to do the right thing: dismiss the charges and allow the healing to begin.”

Comments / 4

Related
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
People

N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Uptown Charlotte#Lawyers#Protest#The Charlotte Observer
WCNC

School officials investigating threat written in Fort Mill HS bathroom

Fort Mill School District is investigating after a message found in a boy's restroom stall at Fort Mill High School on Friday appeared to threaten the school. This comes after another message was found in a restroom stall on Thursday, officials said. Both incidents are being investigated by law enforcement.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex. 18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WCNC

Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
458
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy