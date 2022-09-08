ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

NC Republicans are suddenly trying to sound reasonable on abortion. Don’t believe it.

By Paige Masten
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

For many Republicans, the overturning of Roe v. Wade was the ultimate victory — the realization of a goal they’ve spent their entire political careers trying to accomplish.

Now, it’s dawning on them that their personal triumph may lead to political failure .

North Carolina Republicans, who have a long record of attempting to infringe upon bodily autonomy, are just five seats away from a supermajority in the state legislature. If that happens, stricter abortion legislation will be a top priority. But polling shows that a majority of North Carolinians support abortion rights and do not want to see more restrictions, let alone a complete ban. Nationally, threats to abortion rights are driving voter registrations and turnout and shifting the electoral winds in Democrats’ favor.

Suddenly, the GOP has adopted a more conciliatory tone in an attempt to convince voters that there’s room for conversation and compromise. They expect North Carolinians to believe they might take a softer line — or at least negotiate in good faith on the matter — despite all evidence to the contrary.

“I suspect that we’ll be very deliberative and very thoughtful on this legislation,” House Speaker Tim Moore said last month . “My hope is that we try to find a way to make it as much as possible a consensus bill.”

Yeah, right.

Moore has told reporters that he personally favors legislation that bans abortion once the fetus has a heartbeat, but he doesn’t want to “interject what I personally believe right now.” Senate leader Phil Berger said he would prefer to restrict abortion after the first trimester , adding that he has “never” supported a full ban. Both say they support exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, Republican candidates in swing districts seem to be playing political dodgeball. Some ignore the issue of abortion altogether, while others speak evasively to avoid clarifying exactly where they stand.

In Senate District 18, which encompasses northern Wake and Granville counties, it’s hard to tell where Republican E.C. Sykes stands. Sykes told the Charlotte Observer that lawmakers should “listen to the voice of the people and understand exactly where they think a fair boundary line is.” But in a questionnaire from the North Carolina Values Coalition, a pro-life organization, Sykes said he believes abortion “should be outlawed in all situations.”

Mark Cavaliero, the “proudly pro-life” candidate in Senate District 17, says he supports “reasonable restrictions” on abortion but insists he wouldn’t vote to ban it completely. Good luck figuring out what those “reasonable” restrictions are, though, because he doesn’t really specify . He won’t say whether he’d break with his party to oppose a total ban on abortion , either.

It’s up to voters whether to believe what Republicans are saying. But actions speak volumes, and North Carolina Republicans have shown they will not protect access to abortion — they’ve sought to limit it at every turn.

They’ve stripped Planned Parenthood of state funding for family planning and pregnancy prevention services while funneling millions of dollars to anti-abortion pregnancy centers that don’t really provide health care at all.

They’ve placed burdensome regulations on patients, clinics and abortion providers that make abortion in North Carolina extraordinarily inaccessible . Former Gov. Pat McCrory signed many of these bills into law despite vowing during his 2012 campaign that he would not support further restrictions on abortion . Courts have struck down other restrictions, including a coercive forced ultrasound law .

Even Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who doesn’t often take shots across the aisle, warned voters not to believe GOP leaders who say they’re open-minded about abortion.

“Don’t be fooled by what they say now before an election,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “Republican supermajority would override my veto and pass an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions.”

Republicans seem to expect voters to take comfort in the fact that they might not ban all abortions — or that granting exceptions for horrifying situations makes them reasonable and generous. It doesn’t, because they’re trampling on people’s rights nonetheless.

Nor should we allow them to hide behind euphemisms and political posturing. The GOP has spent years waiting for this very moment. The least they can do is own it.

Paige Masten is a Charlotte-based opinion writer and member of the Editorial Board.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race tightens as North Carolina’s two top Senate candidates tour the state

A dozen men sat around the tables inside a classroom at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, not far from downtown Lexington. They included sheriffs from neighboring counties and Republican leaders in the General Assembly. Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd, campaigning to be the next Republican U.S. Senator from North Carolina, sat in the center.
SOCIETY
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

With two months to go these are the races to watch in N.C. midterms

With less than two months until Election Day, North Carolinians can expect to be inundated by political advertisements. North Carolina will once again be a key state for Democrats and Republicans in the battle for control of Congress next year. North Carolina’s congressional delegation is also set to experience turnover:...
ELECTIONS
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Roy Cooper
CBS 17

Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#North Carolinians#Democrats#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Robinson ‘quite serious’ about possible bid for governor in 2024

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is releasing a new book in September in which he indicates strong consideration for a run for governor in 2024. In the book, titled “We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,” Robinson writes, “I am quite serious about possibly running for governor of the state of North Carolina in 2024. We have had a leader who has taken us a long way in the wrong direction over the course of his two terms, and that’s where I think I could be of great service to the people of this state. Somebody’s got to right this ship before it sinks.”
POLITICS
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
POLITICS
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
458
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy