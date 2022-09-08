ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archery season opens Saturday in Georgia for whitetail deer

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
The archery season for hunting whitetail deer begins Sept. 10 across the state of Georgia, but hunters are urged to buckle up if using a tree stand.

“It happens every year,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources Maj. Stephen Adams said Wednesday.

What happens is someone falls from a deer stand, a style of hunting that Adams said gives hunters several advantages including a better line of sight and keeping scent off the ground.

But accidents happen with tree stands, both homemade and manufactured, in what Adams described as the biggest safety issue associated with hunting.

“There are a lot of different reasons. Sometimes it’s a permanent stand that collapses because they didn’t inspect it,” he said. “Sometimes they slip and fall, sometimes they go to sleep and fall out. There are a myriad of issues, but we always encourage that if you hunt from a tree stand wear a safety harness.”

Fewer hunters take advantage of the early bow hunting season when the forests are hot with summer days.

“We pick up a few more during primitive weapons season, but gun season is when we get the big push,” Adams said about the number of hunters.

Primitive weapons season starts on Oct. 15, while firearms season begins Oct. 22. The entire deer season ends on Jan. 8, 2023.

Bow hunters are not required to wear safety orange vests, but hunters using guns are required to wear fluorescent orange, according to Adams.

Adams said game wardens will enforce the hunting regulations.

“We patrol private lands, state lands and federal lands statewide,” he said.

The DNR also released information showing that an estimated 83,000 archery hunters harvested ore than 44,000 deer statewide during the 2021 season. Hunters are allowed to use compound bows and crossbows throughout the season.

“While it may seem too hot to hunt the early part of archery season, it is an excellent time to pattern deer,” state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster said in a statement from the DNR.

“Persimmons are a highly prized natural food source during the early season, but don’t overlook the trails between good cover and a food source to locate mature bucks,” he said.

For more information on the season go to georgiawildlife.com

