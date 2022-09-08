ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, VT

Addison Independent

Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle

MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
WCAX

Orleans County Fair gets underway

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
BARTON, VT
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Winooski celebrates completion of affordable condominiums

Winooski, VT — On Thursday morning, the Champlain Housing Trust and the Winooski officials announced the completion of new affordable condominiums. The new development features 20 permanent affordable homes for families. For one single mother, this has been life-changing. Jodi Lawaich moved to Butternut Grove Condos in August because...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT

