9-year-old, mother die in house fire
A 9-year-old girl and her mother could not escape an overnight house fire and have died, according to officials.
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
Twelve-year-old girl, missing since mid-August, found in Youngstown
A 12-year-old girl reported missing nearly a month ago has been found and charges could come against a man possibly associated with her disappearance. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say that the missing juvenile was recovered safely in the 700 block of Park Ave. Youngstown.
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near James Ford Rhodes High School
The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday.
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
Driver hits, kills man in Medina County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Guilford Township.
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County woman was caught on camera throwing a dead animal at an abortion clinic. She is now facing felony charges for attacking the responding police officers. An employee at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls told 19 News it is one...
14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland Heights; 12-year-old arrested
CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a statement from Cleveland Heights...
Youngstown shooting leaves man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
Help police find endangered 17-year-old
Twinsburg police are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Emma D. Linek is a Black female standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting
A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Driver threatens to shoot man for not using turn signal: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 7:35 p.m. Aug. 30, a man told police that another driver had threatened to shoot him after a traffic altercation. The other driver was found and admitted that he had threatened the first driver because he did not use a turn signal. The 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on...
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting
AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
