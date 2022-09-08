ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
BROOK PARK, OH
WFMJ.com

Twelve-year-old girl, missing since mid-August, found in Youngstown

A 12-year-old girl reported missing nearly a month ago has been found and charges could come against a man possibly associated with her disappearance. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say that the missing juvenile was recovered safely in the 700 block of Park Ave. Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
State
Ohio State
Geauga County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Geauga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Geauga County, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hambden Township Fire#University Hospitals#The Geauga County Fire#The State Fire Marshal
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy