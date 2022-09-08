Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Scattered showers moving through the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Get outside with gradually increasing clouds today, more rain at times this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today, bringing back more humidity but very isolated rain and storms for now. More rain arrives to kick off the weekend, with scattered rain and storms at times, until a front passes to start next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
wvlt.tv
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms are developing again today, with a brief dip in humidity ahead. As the muggy air returns, we’ll end the week with gradually increasing rain on into your weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
bbbtv12.com
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
wvlt.tv
Gibbs football plays home games away amid construction delays
Escaped Cocke County inmate Eric Ballard is now in custody, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Friday. How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Updated: 4 hours ago. Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet,...
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
wvlt.tv
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
wvlt.tv
Football Vols head north for revenge against Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVLT) - Tennessee football players headed to Pittsburg Friday morning for their first away game that will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Although the Vols opened the season with a win over Ball State, the team has set to win against Pittsburgh in program history. Pitt and UT met a season ago inside Neyland Stadium, but the Panthers got the edge and defeated Tennessee 41-34.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
wvlt.tv
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews, now in NICU at ETCH
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
wvlt.tv
Car show lovers gather for weekend car show
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
realtybiznews.com
A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee
This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
wvlt.tv
How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet, you can sit inside the cockpit of one, dreaming of what it would be like at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. A F/A-18 Hornet will be at McGhee Tyson Airport, giving attendees a “Top Gun...
wvlt.tv
KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash
Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
