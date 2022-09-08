ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Scattered showers moving through the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Gibbs football plays home games away amid construction delays

Escaped Cocke County inmate Eric Ballard is now in custody, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Friday. How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Updated: 4 hours ago. Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet,...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Vols
wvlt.tv

The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Football Vols head north for revenge against Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVLT) - Tennessee football players headed to Pittsburg Friday morning for their first away game that will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Although the Vols opened the season with a win over Ball State, the team has set to win against Pittsburgh in program history. Pitt and UT met a season ago inside Neyland Stadium, but the Panthers got the edge and defeated Tennessee 41-34.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wvlt.tv

Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
KNOXVILLE, TN
realtybiznews.com

A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee

This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy