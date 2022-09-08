European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO