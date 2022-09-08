Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Jensen feels a weight off his shoulders after winning LCS with C9: ‘It felt like something I owed them’
For nearly half a decade, Cloud9’s mid laner Jensen struggled to win an LCS trophy. Despite being touted as one of the best the North American region had to offer, complete with multiple League of Legends World Championship appearances, Jensen was only able to win a trophy upon changing teams.
dotesports.com
Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
dotesports.com
Blood, sweat, and tears: Rogue capture first LEC trophy with dominant sweep over G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
After an explosive series in the 2022 LEC Summer Finals, the best team in the region has been crowned: Rogue. The talented roster fought tooth-and-nail against a full-strength G2 Esports to earn their place at the top of the mountain, with thousands of frantic fans screaming their names in the Malmö Arena in Sweden.
Comments / 0